STUDY: Quad-City households of color most burdened by housing problems

A new report on housing in Davenport, Moline and Rock Island highlights local housing challenges, including high cost burdens, vacant properties, the need for homeless housing and the disproportionate share of housing problems faced by households of color.
Although housing challenges are similar across the "Tri-Cities," the extent and nature of problems differ in each community. In Davenport, eviction rates are higher than neighboring communities. In Rock Island, residents worry about blighted properties. In Moline, as in the other communities, renters are facing "severe" cost burdens at high rates.
The Tri-Cities Housing Needs Assessment, released in draft form in late March and prepared by an Oregon-based consultant, is part of a joint effort from the three municipalities to develop a comprehensive housing strategy, identify barriers and needs for future development, and help inform five-year planning.
Overall, the housing stock in the Tri-Cities rose 1.1% between 2010 and 2018, to 82,346 units, of which 71% are single-family units and about 18% are apartments. Home ownership declined slightly over those years, and vacant units rose precipitously by about 35%.
About 42% of vacant units were designated “other vacant” — not for-rent or for-sale — posing possible problems of becoming "a blighting influence."
Households with one or more housing problems were defined as having "unmet housing needs," which can include overcrowding, incomplete plumbing or kitchen facilities and cost burdens. About 29% of the households in the Tri-Cities had such unmet housing needs.
The most common unmet need was cost burden, defined as a household that spends more than 30% of its income on housing. More than 20,000 households in the Tri-Cities were found to face a cost burden.
The assessment, which was prepared by Western Economic Services of Portland, Ore., also found Black and American Indian households experience housing issues at a disproportionate rate: 42% for black households and 67% for Indian households, compared to the area average of 29%.
In Davenport, Asian households also experienced a disproportionate rate of housing problems, at 43%. In Rock Island, Hispanic households experienced a 44% rate of housing problems.
The process has also involved numerous layers of public input and comment, including more than 400 responses to a survey. There were also three focus group meetings, three public meetings and two webinars.
In all three of the Tri-Cities, the highest-rated needs were housing rehabilitation, first-time homebuyer assistance/homebuyer education and rental housing rehabilitations.
According to the assessment, about 40% of black households in the Tri-Cities spend at least 30% of their income on housing, with one in five black households facing a “severe” cost burden — defined as more than 50% of income spent on housing.
That’s higher than the 25% of white households that spend at least 30% of income on housing and 12% who spend more than 50% of their income on housing.
Overall, one in eight households in the Tri-Cities face a “severe” housing cost burden.
Marion Meginnis, Davenport Ward 3 alderwoman, said due to resource scarcity attention should be given to housing issues affecting the community’s poorest residents.
“A 30% cost burden might not be that bad for someone who makes $1 million,” Meginnis said. “But it might be bad for someone who makes $12,000 because you can’t find an apartment for $400.”
There’s a particular need for affordable multifamily housing, Meginnis added. But housing density should be deliberative so as to avoid concentrating poverty.
“If you leave it to the marketplace, you’re going to get what we’ve got, which is a completely disinvested part of our city,” she said.
The survey of locals found the three biggest barriers to development or preservation of housing were cost of labor, cost of material and cost of land or lot.
The background for the study is demographic data on the area’s changing population. According to the assessment, the Tri-Cities' older population has grown in proportion between 2010 and 2018, and disability rates "grew precipitously higher with age."
About one in six residents lived in poverty in 2018, with poverty most heavily concentrated in western Rock Island and southern Davenport. By contrast, median home values were highest in eastern and north Davenport as well as eastern Moline.
A particular challenge for Davenport is the high rate of evictions. The city's eviction rate of 4.7% is more than twice the Iowa average, at 2.0%, according to data from the Eviction Lab at Princeton University.
For homeowners, housing rehab was rated the item of highest need. For renters, the highest-need item was rental housing rehab. Supportive housing followed by emergency housing were the two highest-need items for homeless and special needs populations, with emergency shelters, shelters for youth and transitional housing specifically identified.
The most important amenities associated with housing choice, according to the survey, are quality public schools, employment opportunities, current employment and grocery store access.
The assessment also included specific recommendations for cities. In Davenport, recommendations for rehabilitating aging rental housing stock and tackling the city's high eviction rate involves education, the assessment said.
"[B]y educating the landlords on available programs they can access for rental rehabilitation and helping them through the process of obtaining these funds, the rental housing stock can be rehabilitated while keeping tenants housed and making economic sense for the landlord," the report said. "Tenants who face evictions usually do not know that there are service providers they can call for assistance ... When landlords issue an eviction notice it should be accompanied by information on available resources for those facing evictions."
In Rock Island, specific challenges include lack of developers and prevalence of blighted properties. Recommendations included redeveloping large areas "all at once instead of piece-meal production of new homes among structures in need of demolishing."
The main recommendations were to encourage low- to moderate-income housing, development and rehabilitation of rental-multifamily housing and development of vacant and underdeveloped parcels, among others.
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.
