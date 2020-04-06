STUDY: Quad-City households of color most burdened by housing problems

About one in six residents lived in poverty in 2018, with poverty most heavily concentrated in western Rock Island and southern Davenport. By contrast, median home values were highest in eastern and north Davenport as well as eastern Moline.

A particular challenge for Davenport is the high rate of evictions. The city's eviction rate of 4.7% is more than twice the Iowa average, at 2.0%, according to data from the Eviction Lab at Princeton University.

For homeowners, housing rehab was rated the item of highest need. For renters, the highest-need item was rental housing rehab. Supportive housing followed by emergency housing were the two highest-need items for homeless and special needs populations, with emergency shelters, shelters for youth and transitional housing specifically identified.

The most important amenities associated with housing choice, according to the survey, are quality public schools, employment opportunities, current employment and grocery store access.

The assessment also included specific recommendations for cities. In Davenport, recommendations for rehabilitating aging rental housing stock and tackling the city's high eviction rate involves education, the assessment said.