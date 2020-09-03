Suffer damage or need help from the derecho? Here's how to apply for assistance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Homeowners and renters in Scott County may now apply for federal assistance for losses and expenses resulting from the Aug. 10 derecho.

Assistance programs and services, including help with housing, personal property replacement and medical expenses, are now available to individuals and business owners in Benton, Boone, Cedar, Jasper, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story and Tama counties. Linn County was approved for individual assistance on Aug. 20.

Residents in the 11 counties approved for the Individual Assistance Program may apply online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling the Federal Emergency Management Agency helpline at 1-800-621-3362 (TTY users can call 1-800-462-7585), or by downloading the FEMA mobile app.

Available assistance can include grants for home repairs, rental assistance to pay for temporary housing for homeowners and renters, and reimbursement for lodging expense for eligible households who stayed in a hotel for a short period of time due to storm damage.

Homeowners are encourage to contact their insurance company and file a claim for damage caused by the Aug. 10 storm, according to the Scott County Emergency Management Agency.