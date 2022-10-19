 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sugar A La Mode moves to Moline in time for its busiest season

Rebecca Mabis stands in the new location for her business, Sugar A La Mode, on Oct. 18, 2022. 

 Brooklyn Draisey

Shoppers searching for sugary treats in Moline have a new opportunity to satisfy their sweet tooth with the opening of Sugar A La Mode, just in time for the holiday season. 

Sugar A La Mode opened its new brick-and-mortar location last week at 1603 5th Ave., Moline. The bakery is open at varying hours Tuesday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-noon Fridays and Saturdays. 

Owner Rebecca Mabis said business has been good since the location's opening, and the city and her fellow business owners have welcomed her with open arms. Mabis' neighbors stopped in to pick up treats and place orders, supporting the business as it settles in the new spot. 

"Honestly, the small-business owners down here in Moline have just been so receptive," Mabis said. "It was such a delight, how welcoming and supportive everybody has been." 

The bakery has been outgrowing its homes since Mabis started it in 2016, after her son tried a cookie at Icestravaganza and told his mother her cookies were better. She began baking in her kitchen, and every couple of years she's had to move her operations from home to a commercial kitchen to a location in Milan, and now to Moline. 

The timing worked out well to move into a bigger space, because October is the start of the bakery's busiest season. 

The holidays make many opportunities for gift-giving, and Sugar A La Mode currently has caramel apples, apple dump cake, hot cocoa bombs, cookies, cupcakes and more. 

"This is a ridiculously busy time of year for me," Mabis said. 

As the business settles into its new home, Mabis said she hopes to start hosting monthly Desserts After Dark events for people who want to enjoy an array of treats and mocktails after a night on the town. 

