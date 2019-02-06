Six plaintiffs have joined together and filed suit against Rock Island County and the Rock Island County Public Building Commission in an effort to stop demolition of the the courthouse.
Landmarks Illinois, the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the Rock Island Preservation Society, the Moline Preservation Society, the Broadway Historic District Association, and Fred Shaw, one of the bondholders in the Justice Center Annex project, filed suit in Rock Island County late Wednesday.
The plaintiffs are being represented by the Chicago law firm Jenner & Block, LLP.
"We want to make sure state law is followed," Bonnie McDonald, Landmarks Illinois president, said. "The reason we are filing the lawsuit is to preserve the county courthouse, and we feel this was necessary to do so."
McDonald said the group has not filed a temporary restraining order yet to stop demolition, but doing so remains an option.
Architect Italo Milani, Rock Island, filed suit Oct. 11 against the county and the Public Building Commission, seeking a judicial review of whether bond money borrowed for the purpose of building Rock Island County’s new Justice Center Annex could be used to raze the county’s courthouse.
In 2013, someone posted this notice next to the thermostat in the third-floor jury lounge of the Rock Island County Courthouse. It reads: "Do not use both the coffee maker and air conditioner at the same time. It blows the electrical circuit for all the rooms in this wing."
When the Rock Island County Courthouse was built during 1895-97, the roof was embellished with at least six large and small domes. They were still intact at the time this postcard was published around 1910, but in 1958, they were removed. A newspaper story from the time reported that the copper roofing on the domes had worn out.
The exterior of the Rock Island County Courthouse is made of Bedford limestone, a hard, fine-grained stone. The lower two stories have deeply recessed joints between the stones while the upper floors are smooth.
QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO
Ornamented metal railings give a telescopic look to the rotunda.
CONTRIBUTED
John Schultz, QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO
A bottom-to-top view of the rotunda in the Rock Island County Courthouse.
John Schultz, QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO
A top-to-bottom look through the rotunda of the Rock Island County Courthouse, showing the mosaic pattern in the floors and the decorative railings. The man in the photo is walking on the first floor.
QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO
Judge James Conway dismissed Milani’s claim, calling it “legally insufficient” and stating Milani’s status as a taxpayer did not give him “standing to sue.”