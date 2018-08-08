The Friends of Vander Veer Summer Concert Series continues with Rose 'n Thorns at 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday in Vander Veer Park, Davenport.
The last concert in the series will be 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, featuring the River City 6. This is a make-up date from a June concert that was canceled because of rain.
The free concerts are held on the lawn at Vander Veer. Listeners may bring lawn chairs and snacks.
The Friends of Vander Veer non-profit organization has partnered with Davenport Parks and Recreation to offer the concerts free.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/friendsofvanderveer or call 563-323-3298.