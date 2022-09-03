Summer in the Quad-Cities was slightly warmer, slightly drier than normal

Summer in the Quad-Cities was slightly warmer and slightly dryer than normal according to statistics released Thursday by the National Weather Service, Davenport.

"It was a pretty uneventful summer," said meteorologist Andy Ervin.

"We had some heat but it didn't last very long, around here, anyway," he said. "And we got rid of the abnormally dry conditions we were in for a while."

According to the records kept at the Quad Cities International Airport, Moline, the mean temperature for the period from June 1 through Aug. 31, known as meteorological summer, was 74.2 degrees, one-half a degree warmer than the normal of 73.7 degrees.

Rainfall for the summer months totaled 11.45 inches, which is 1.76 inches below the normal of 13.21 inches.

The highest temperature in the Quad-Cities over the summer was 98 degrees on June 21, which was 12 degrees above the norm of 86 degrees. The lowest temperature for the summer was 49 degrees on June 19, which was 7 degrees below the normal low of 56 degrees.

June was the one month when summer temperatures were warmer than normal.

June ended with a mean temperature of 73.7 degrees, 1.6 degrees warmer than the norm of 72.1 degrees. June also had 4.36 inches of rain, .65 of an inch below the normal of 5.01 inches.

July’s mean temperature was 75.5 degrees, which is the exact normal for the month. But July also was dryer with 2.88 inches of rain, 1.35 inches below the normal of 4.23 inches. The highest temperature for the month was 97 degrees on July 5, while the lowest for the month was 56 degrees on July 29.

August ended the month with a mean temperature of 73.4 degrees, which also is the exact normal. Rainfall for August totaled 4.21 inches, .24 of an inch above the normal of 3.97 inches. The highest temperature for August was 92 degrees on Aug. 6, while the lowest was 54 degrees on Aug. 17.

Ervin said the only weather records set during the summer occurred in June.

On June 14 the area had a record warm overnight low of 79 degrees, and then on Jun 25, a record 2.08 inches of rain fell.