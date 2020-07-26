Sunday in the Quad-Cities: 12th day of 90-plus heat in July 2020

Although the sultry Sunday left Quad-Citians wiping their brows, no record heat was recorded.
Tom Philip, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Sunday’s high temperature measured 93 in Moline.
The heat index made the temperature feel much like 100-plus degrees. The heat index was 107 at 2 p.m., and 105 at 3 p.m., he said.
Dew-point values have been in the middle to upper 70s, he said. “That’s a measure of the moisture in the air,” he said. “Anything over 70 is getting into the oppressive range.”
Because of the high humidity values, the human body can't cool itself off to regulate body temperature, he said.
“Normally you would sweat and the sweat would evaporate off your skin to cool you,” Philip said. “Because of the high moisture content in the air, you're not able to get that cooling effect. That's how people overheat, basically, because they can't cool down."
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory until 7 p.m. Sunday, which was the 12th 90-or-higher day this month.
The record high for July 26 was 106 in Moline in 1936, Philip said.
Julie McDonald, of Hampton, and her family stayed in earlier Sunday, then decided to head to Vander Veer Botanical Park, Davenport.
"We stayed inside, then we went and got ice cream and came to the park to feed the ducks," she said.
She said she has family in Davenport, where she enjoyed the "best ice cream" at Sweet Delite Ice Cream.
The beginning of the work week will be a little cooler, with highs in the middle 80s through Wednesday.
He said there is a chance of rain Sunday night into Monday morning, then skies will be through late Wednesday into Thursday.
Philip said the heat and humidity are typical for the "dog days" of summer.
According to the Old Farmers Almanac, that phrase refers to a period of hot, humid weather in July and August in the Northern Hemisphere.
In ancient Greece and Rome, this time was believed to bring bad luck and drought, when excessive heat could drive people and dogs mad.
It coincides with the heliacal (at sunrise) rising of Sirius, the Dog Star, part of the constellation Canis Majoris, or “Greater Dog,” which is where Sirius gets its nickname.
Except for the sun, Sirius is the brightest star in the sky.
