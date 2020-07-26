Sunday in the Quad-Cities: 12th day of 90-plus heat in July 2020

"We stayed inside, then we went and got ice cream and came to the park to feed the ducks," she said.

She said she has family in Davenport, where she enjoyed the "best ice cream" at Sweet Delite Ice Cream.

The beginning of the work week will be a little cooler, with highs in the middle 80s through Wednesday.

He said there is a chance of rain Sunday night into Monday morning, then skies will be through late Wednesday into Thursday.

Philip said the heat and humidity are typical for the "dog days" of summer.

He said was a typical part of the “dog days” of summer.

According to the Old Farmers Almanac, that phrase refers to a period of hot, humid weather in July and August in the Northern Hemisphere.

In ancient Greece and Rome, this time was believed to bring bad luck and drought, when excessive heat could drive people and dogs mad.