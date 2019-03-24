One at a time, and sometimes in small groups, people took off into the water, screaming, squealing and splashing as they went.
Their dives, belly flops and reluctant strides were followed by quick celebrations and high-fives before they climbed back out of the lake.
It was nearly 50 degrees Sunday during the Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge, but the water at Wick's Lake behind Jumer's Casino & Hotel, Rock Island, certainly wasn't that warm, so “polar plunge” remained an accurate description of the day's main event.
The seventh annual event raised money for Special Olympics Illinois “so our athletes can participate (in Special Olympics) for free,” said Cathy Betar of Monmouth, Region F director for the organization.
“Special Olympics has never charged an athlete or their family to participate, and that's why we raise money,” she said. “Our three plunges (in the region) will provide funding for over half of our budget, so that's really great.”
Special Olympics Illinois serves about 900 athletes, she said. “That's a large group of individuals that wouldn't have anything recreationally or sports to do if it wasn't for us, so it means a lot to the families, their friends, and just everybody, so that's why we do what we do – for them.”
Betar said more than 200 people making up 20-some teams took the plunge Sunday. To participate, each person was required to collect a minimum of $100 in donations.
“Our law enforcement groups are fabulous,” she said. Our (Illinois) State Police has 30-some on their team, East Moline has 17 or 18 on their team. … It's great.”
Jumer's also was “fantastic,” she said, offering food for participants and a place to host the event. The fundraising goal was around $45,000 and “we're hoping to get there,” she said. “That's always great when we can meet our goal.”
And the day's plungers were very eager to help. First-time plunger Amanda Hennings, of Warrenville, Ill., was excited to be part of Team Mattix with her family. “It's just a good cause,” she said.
She and her family were dressed in wooly, felt-like shark costumes inspired by the “Baby Shark” song, she said.
“It was freezing but it wasn't that bad,” she said, glitter glimmering across her face. “Everyone should plunge because it's really fun.”
Other folks, such as Jake Hoyt of Coal Valley, had plenty of plunges under their belts. Hoyt was dressed as a butterfly catcher and plunging with his team, Adventure Somes. The butterfly catchers in his group were dressed in head-to-toe khaki, and all of the gals were dressed in colorful, flowing butterfly costumes.
“I've been involved with Special Olympics since I was probably 6, 7 years old. It's been kind of a life passion,” Hoyt said. “My mom was heavily involved years ago, and got all of us kind of rallied around and it's become a lifestyle.”
Sunday marked Hoyt's sixth plunge – the second for his 11- and 8-year-old daughters.
The water was “very, very cold, but it's to be expected,” he said. “When I'm asking people for donations, I want the water to be cold so they know that I'm freezin' for a reason.”
For more information or to get involved next year, visit soill.org.