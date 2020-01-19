Sunday wind chills will be sub-zero

First the snow, now the cold.
Sunday's high temperature is expected to be 6 degrees. Combined with northwest winds of 10-20 mph, the wind chill could be 24 below zero during the day, according to the National Weather Service, Davenport.
A nighttime temperature of zero on Sunday, combined with winds of 5-10 mph, could create wind chills of around 15 below zero, the weather service said.
Monday is expected to remain cold with a daytime high of 14 with wind chills of minus 10. The nighttime low will be around 1 degree.
The cold temperatures follow a Friday night storm that brought ice, many cancellations and a total of 5.3 inches of snow to the area, according to the official recording at the Quad-City International Airport, Moline.
As Quad-Citians dug out their driveways on Saturday morning, there were several ambulance calls for people who fell, possibly breaking bones.
There also were police calls about neighbors who got into arguments over snow pushed or blown from one person's property into another's, and for reports of snow being pushed or blown into the street.