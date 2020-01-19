Sunday wind chills will be sub-zero

First the snow, now the cold.

Sunday's high temperature is expected to be 6 degrees. Combined with northwest winds of 10-20 mph, the wind chill could be 24 below zero during the day, according to the National Weather Service, Davenport.

A nighttime temperature of zero on Sunday, combined with winds of 5-10 mph, could create wind chills of around 15 below zero, the weather service said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Monday is expected to remain cold with a daytime high of 14 with wind chills of minus 10. The nighttime low will be around 1 degree.

The cold temperatures follow a Friday night storm that brought ice, many cancellations and a total of 5.3 inches of snow to the area, according to the official recording at the Quad-City International Airport, Moline.

As Quad-Citians dug out their driveways on Saturday morning, there were several ambulance calls for people who fell, possibly breaking bones.

There also were police calls about neighbors who got into arguments over snow pushed or blown from one person's property into another's, and for reports of snow being pushed or blown into the street.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.