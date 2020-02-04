Sunglasses issue gets heated in Silvis

SILVIS — A grievance filed over a dispute between the city and a former employee because the city had not covered the now former dispatcher’s sunglasses drew the most attention at Tuesday’s Silvis City Council meeting.

Two union leaders of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) believed the city of Silvis should cover three pairs of sunglasses, totaling $350, and addressed the council.

Their main point was that the contract was not specific as to why the sunglasses should be covered, and they had always been covered in the past.

The employee in question was a dispatcher for Silvis who now is employed by Quadcom911, which handles dispatching for Silvis, among others. The benefits were to continue, the leaders said, even after the city employees became Quadcom's.

Eventually, at the urging of Mayor Matt Carter and alderman Rick Lohse, a vote was taken to pay the $350 and not take the next step to arbitration.

Carter felt it was not the time to battle over $350 when the next step would cost both parties $5,000 each.

