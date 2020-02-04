Sunglasses issue gets heated in Silvis

SILVIS — A grievance filed over a dispute between the city and a former employee because the city had not covered the now former dispatcher’s sunglasses drew the most attention at Tuesday’s Silvis City Council meeting.
Two union leaders of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) believed the city of Silvis should cover three pairs of sunglasses, totaling $350, and addressed the council.
Their main point was that the contract was not specific as to why the sunglasses should be covered, and they had always been covered in the past.
The employee in question was a dispatcher for Silvis who now is employed by Quadcom911, which handles dispatching for Silvis, among others. The benefits were to continue, the leaders said, even after the city employees became Quadcom's.
Eventually, at the urging of Mayor Matt Carter and alderman Rick Lohse, a vote was taken to pay the $350 and not take the next step to arbitration.
Carter felt it was not the time to battle over $350 when the next step would cost both parties $5,000 each.
“At the end of the day, you got to look at the basic economics of the issue,” Carter said after the meeting. “Of course, you’ve got the alderman arguing the principle: We should stand our ground and not pay this.
“At the same time, you've got to look at the principle of whose money we are working with here, the taxpayers.”
Not spending the $350 now would cost the city more money eventually, Carter said.
“Sometimes, you got to know when to hold them and know when to fold them,” he said. The vote was 5-3 in favor of granting the sunglasses, with aldermen Larry York, Bob Rockwell and Tony Trulson voting against paying the $350.
“It’s the reason why people have started to hate unions in this country,” alderman Joshua Dyer said. “It’s really sad to see these kinds of shenanigans continue.”
The Silvis City Council also passed four ordinances Tuesday:
- Ordinance 2020-04 for $1.98 million abates taxes for fiscal year 2020-21 and covers among other things, two fire trucks purchased in 2010, one for $950,000 and another for $600,000.
- Ordinance 2020-05 for a $3.5 million bond to pay for debt.
- Ordinance 2020-06 helps refinance a bond for $575,000 used for the purchase of a fire truck and work done on 10th Street, south of Avenue of the Cities.
- Ordinance 2020-07 for a bond not to exceed $6 million. The bond is for $4.15 million for a debt.
“These are alternative revenue-source bonds, and the money to make the bond payment comes from TIF revenues," City Clerk Jim Nelson said.