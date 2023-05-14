Warmer weather is coming this week after a rainy and overcast Mother's Day.

Between a quarter and a half inch of scattered rain was projected to fall during a cool and overcast Sunday in the Quad-Cities area.

But there's better weather ahead.

In the next seven days, temperatures will reach just into the 70s, according to the National Weather Service's 7-day forecast. Tuesday is expected to reach a high of 78 degrees, the highest temperature forecasted so far for the week.

"We're going to see a warming trend, but we're never going to get to the point where it's hot," said Andy Ervin, a National Weather Service meteorologist. "So, we're talking about an extended stretch of really nice temperatures — about 70s to low 80s for pretty much the entire week all the way into next weekend."

There are slight chances of rain a few days of the week, including Monday and Thursday.

"There's a few chances for rain but we're not talking about any wash-outs that we're expecting here," Ervin said on Sunday. "Even today is going to be somewhat scattered here in the Quad-Cities proper, with most of the rain falling north of our area today."

The rainfall is not expected to have any impact on Mississippi River levels, which is typical, Ervin said.

"It would take a sustained pattern change to to cause any rise in the Mississippi," Ervin said.

So far, the Quad-Cities area is drier than normal — precipitation measured at Moline is about 3.3 inches below average for the spring so far, Ervin said.

The Mississippi River at Rock Island reached 16.2 feet on Sunday and will fall into minor flood stage (between river stage 15 and 16 feet) by Monday.

The river peaked at river stage 21.51 feet at the Rock Island gauge on May 1, good for No. 7 in historic crests, before quickly receding over the past two weeks.

