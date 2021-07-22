Sunny, hot and humid sums up weekend forecast

Sunny, hot and humid.

That’s the forecast for the weekend, meteorologist Dave Cousins of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Thursday night.

For Friday, Cousins said the high is expected to reach 87 degrees, but with dew points in the 70s it’s going to feel as if the mercury is in the middle 90s by the time the afternoon hours arrive.

The dew point is the temperature the air needs to be cooled to become saturated with water. The higher the dew point, the hotter and stickier it feels. Another way to visualize the dew point is that is the atmospheric temperature below which water droplets begin to condense and dew can form.

Friday is expected to start out hazy. There is smoke high in the atmosphere from the fires in the West and Canada, but a lot of that haze will be caused by the high humidity, Cousins said.

There is a chance of an afternoon shower Friday, but it’s not a huge threat, he added.

The overnight low into Saturday is expected to be 73 degrees.

For Saturday, the day of the Quad-City Times Bix 7, the temperature at 7 a.m. is expected to be 74 degrees. By the time the race starts at 8 a.m. it’s going to be even warmer, Cousins said.