Just days after intense storms ravaged the Quad-City region, sunny skies and warm temperatures are in the forecast for the next seven days at least.

“The only chance of rain we’re seeing is a little trough of low pressure sweeping through the area Sunday night into Monday,” Meteorologist Justin Schultz of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Friday.

“The models don’t show a whole lot of rainfall with that,” he added. “That really looks to be the only opportunity for any precipitation in the area for the next seven days, at least.”

Normal high temperatures for April 8-14 range from 60 degrees on Saturday to 62 degrees on Friday.

For Saturday, the high is expected to reach 66 degrees, with an overnight low of 41 with a south wind blowing at 5-10 mph.

Easter Sunday will see a high of 68 degrees with an overnight low of 49.

Monday’s high is expected to reach 69 degrees.

But come Tuesday, the mercury climbs well into the 70s and stays there.

“We’ll have a taste of summer for the middle to late next week,” Schultz said. “Coupled with a dry forecast and sunny skies there will be a lot of opportunities for outdoor activities.

Tuesday’s high is expected to reach 75 degrees while the highs Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are expected to reach 78 degrees and maybe flirt with 80 degrees.

March ended with a roar last Friday when 23 tornadoes were officially counted in the Quad-City region. There was one EF0, six EF1, 15 EF2 and one EF4.

Two of those EF2 tornadoes struck Clinton County in Bennett and Charlotte. Cedar County had an EF2 strike in the Tipton-Clarence area, while an EF1 also was registered in Tipton.

Another three EF2 tornadoes struck in Henry County, Illinois, with one in Geneseo, one in Hooppole, and the other 4 miles north of Atkinson.

On Tuesday, another storm system passed through the region, spawning a couple of EF2 tornadoes that struck Colona and Geneseo in Henry County, while an EF1 struck Rock Island.

The average monthly temperature for March was 40 degrees, three-tenths of a degree above normal. Snowfall for the month totaled 10.5 inches. The normal snowfall for March is 4.4 inches. Rainfall totaled a normal value of 2.62 inches for the month.

The warmest day in March occurred on March 31, the day of the storms, when the mercury hit 70 degrees. The lowest temperature was 13 degrees on March 18.