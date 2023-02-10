After a snowy and rainy Thursday, sunny skies will return to the Quad-Cities on Friday but with a much colder temperatures before a warm-up begins for the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom Philip of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said in the Quad-City metropolitan area Davenport received 1.2 inches of snow while 1.1 inches was recorded at the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline.

Davenport recorded 1.24 inches of rain out of the system while in Moline 1.33 inches of rain fell.

But Dubuque seemed to be ground zero for the wet heavy snow that fell from the band that stayed mostly north of the Quad-Cities. Philip said Dubuque recorded 9.4 inches of snow and .85 of an inch of rainfall on Thursday.

The snow in the Quad-Cities didn’t last long as the mercury stayed above freezing. The temperature at 5:35 a.m. was 39 degrees while at 10:22 a.m. it was 35 degrees.

Davenport recorded a high temperature Thursday of 37 degrees at 12:18 a.m. and then 34 degrees at 1:04 p.m.

Dubuque had a high of 37 on Thursday.

“The heavier snow band set up late this morning into early afternoon,” Philip said Thursday night. “There were snowfall rates of maybe 2 inches an hour for a little while.

“There are a lot of reports of 6 ½ to 9 ½ inches around the Dubuque area, and reports of 5-8 inches moving toward Madison (Wisconsin),” he added.

Friday’s forecast for the Quad-City metropolitan area calls for sunny skies and a high of 29 degrees with a northwest went of 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.

The overnight low Friday night into Saturday will dip to about 17 degrees.

Saturday’s forecast is calling for sunny skies and a high temperature of near 40, while Sunday’s forecast call for sunny skies and a high temperature in the low to middle 40s.

Monday’s forecast continues the trend with sunny skies forecast with a high in the lower 40s.

The normal daytime high temperature for this time of the year in the Quad-Cities is 35 degrees, with normal overnight lows of 17 degrees.