Sunny skies and gradually warming temps and high humidity for the coming week

As the season of Bix begins in preparation for the 47th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, the temperatures will steadily climb during the week, culminating in a warm start time for the race on Saturday.

Meteorologist Tom Philip of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Sunday that there will be a gradual warmup during the week with gradually higher dew point temperatures that will make it feel warmer and sticky as the week progresses.

The dew point is the temperature the air needs to be cooled to become saturated with water. The higher the dew point, the hotter and stickier it feels. Another way to visualize the dew point is that is the atmospheric temperature below which water droplets begin to condense and dew can form.

There were a couple of showers Saturday and Sunday around the Quad-City area due to a front moving east to west from Lake Michigan, Philip said. But the rain chances in the area the rest of the week through the weekend are virtually nil, he added.

Through the weekend, the forecast calls for mostly sunny skies during the daylight hours.

The high temperature Monday will top out at about 86 degrees with an overnight low into Tuesday of 66.