Sunny skies and gradually warming temps and high humidity for the coming week

As the season of Bix begins in preparation for the 47th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, the temperatures will steadily climb during the week, culminating in a warm start time for the race on Saturday.
Meteorologist Tom Philip of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Sunday that there will be a gradual warmup during the week with gradually higher dew point temperatures that will make it feel warmer and sticky as the week progresses.
The dew point is the temperature the air needs to be cooled to become saturated with water. The higher the dew point, the hotter and stickier it feels. Another way to visualize the dew point is that is the atmospheric temperature below which water droplets begin to condense and dew can form.
There were a couple of showers Saturday and Sunday around the Quad-City area due to a front moving east to west from Lake Michigan, Philip said. But the rain chances in the area the rest of the week through the weekend are virtually nil, he added.
Through the weekend, the forecast calls for mostly sunny skies during the daylight hours.
The high temperature Monday will top out at about 86 degrees with an overnight low into Tuesday of 66.
Tuesday’s forecast calls for a high of 88 and an overnight low of 67. Wednesday’s forecast calls for a high of 87 and an overnight low of 71. Thursday’s forecast calls for 89 with an overnight low of 72.
But Friday the high temperature will be in the lower 90s with an overnight low of about 74.
Race day brings a 30 percent chance of showers, but it will be mostly sunny with the mercury rising to a high of 91.
Looking at the extended forecast, which is subject to change as the week progresses, Philip said that by 7 a.m. the temperature will be about 76 degrees. By 9 a.m. it will be 80 degrees with the temperature topping out at 91 in the afternoon.
With the dew points sitting in the 70s and factored in, Philip said, “it’s going to feel like it’s in the 80s by race time and in the low 90s by noon. The heat index values will top out at 95-98 degrees as the day goes on,” he added.