Sunny skies, dry conditions with comfortable temps for the week of Christmas

Quad-City residents hoping for a white Christmas are going to be disappointed this year.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Zach Uttech says the Quad-Cities is in a dry pattern for the coming week. As of early Sunday morning there were no storm events expected for the area.

Sunny skies with daytime high temperatures ranging from the middle 30s to the middle 40s are expected Monday through Thursday. Nights are expected to be clear with lows ranging from the upper teens Monday night into Tuesday to about 29 degrees Thursday night into Friday.

Uttech said the outlook for Friday, Christmas Eve, was calling for sunny skies with a high near 53 degrees.

The high temperature for Christmas Day is expected to be about 46 degrees, also under sunny skies, he said.

The record for the warmest Christmas Day is 62 degrees set in 2019, according to records kept by the National Weather Service, Davenport. The record low for Christmas Day is minus-18 set in 2000.

For those traveling locally, conditions will be clear and dry.