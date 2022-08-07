Sunny weather with highs in the 80s expected most of this week in the Quad-Cities

High temperatures this week are expected in the low or middle 80s through the weekend with the days mostly sunny.

The highest temperature predicted is 86 degrees both on Wednesday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Lows should largely be in the 60s, with the lowest temperature, 59 degrees, expected Thursday night.

Rain is a possibility through Monday into early Tuesday, but afterward the skies are predicted to be at least partly clear both day and night, according to the NWS forecast.

These are the National Weather Service weather predictions as of Sunday afternoon:

Monday: During the day, the possibility of scattered thunderstorms is expected around 50% then the chance for showers later in the day is predicted at about 60%. The chance of showers drops to about 20% overnight. Precipitation is anticipated at less than one-tenth of an inch, though thunderstorms could increase that amount. The high temperature is expected around 83 degrees and the low, 64 degrees.

Tuesday: Day and night are both predicted mostly clear. The high is anticipated at about 81 degrees, with the low dropping to 61 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly clear day and night, with the high climbing potentially to 86 degrees. The low is expected at 65 degrees.

Thursday: Both day and night are expected to be clear, with a high of 84 degrees and a low of 59 degrees.

Friday: Expected sunny during the day with a high of 83 degrees. The night is predicted to remain mostly clear with the low falling to 63 degrees.

Saturday: Sunny during the day. The high should be about 85 degrees. It could get at least partly cloudy at night. The low is expected around 65 degrees.

Sunday, Aug. 14: Daytime temperature should reach a high of 86 with the skies being mostly clear. A night time prediction was not available.