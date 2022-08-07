 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
WEATHER THIS WEEK

Sunny weather with highs in the 80s expected most of this week in the Quad-Cities

  • 0
072822-qc-nws-weather-015

A fisherman tosses his net as he works the waters of the Mississippi River off the shores of Credit Island Thursday in Davenport.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK
Across the Sky podcast: Meet the meteorologists from the Lee Weather Team!

High temperatures this week are expected in the low or middle 80s through the weekend with the days mostly sunny.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

The highest temperature predicted is 86 degrees both on Wednesday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Lows should largely be in the 60s, with the lowest temperature, 59 degrees, expected Thursday night.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Rain is a possibility through Monday into early Tuesday, but afterward the skies are predicted to be at least partly clear both day and night, according to the NWS forecast.

These are the National Weather Service weather predictions as of Sunday afternoon:

  • Monday: During the day, the possibility of scattered thunderstorms is expected around 50% then the chance for showers later in the day is predicted at about 60%. The chance of showers drops to about 20% overnight. Precipitation is anticipated at less than one-tenth of an inch, though thunderstorms could increase that amount. The high temperature is expected around 83 degrees and the low, 64 degrees.
  • Tuesday: Day and night are both predicted mostly clear. The high is anticipated at about 81 degrees, with the low dropping to 61 degrees.
  • Wednesday: Mostly clear day and night, with the high climbing potentially to 86 degrees. The low is expected at 65 degrees.
  • Thursday: Both day and night are expected to be clear, with a high of 84 degrees and a low of 59 degrees.
  • Friday: Expected sunny during the day with a high of 83 degrees. The night is predicted to remain mostly clear with the low falling to 63 degrees.
  • Saturday: Sunny during the day. The high should be about 85 degrees. It could get at least partly cloudy at night. The low is expected around 65 degrees.
  • Sunday, Aug. 14: Daytime temperature should reach a high of 86 with the skies being mostly clear. A night time prediction was not available.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Head-on collision Monday leaves one driver dead

Head-on collision Monday leaves one driver dead

The Henry County Sheriff's Office responded to a two car, head-on collision Monday, Aug. 1 at 9:40 a.m. on U.S. Highway 6 about half-a-mile west of East 200th Street that has left one driver dead. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News