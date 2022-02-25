Sunrise Cafe opens in Geneseo

GENESEO - A new restaurant has opened in Geneso.

The Sunrise Café, 111 South Center St., is a family business.

Owners Miti Letniku and his brother-in-law, Kika Jonuzi, are assisted in the food operation by Miti’s parents, Limi and Bibi Letniku, and his sister, Lida Jonuzi, who is married to Kika.

The café, which is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week, offers a menu that includes omelets, skillets, pancakes and waffles in addition to burgers, melts, chicken sandwiches and numerous other hot sandwiches.

Lida Jonuzi said the family wanted “to serve the community of Geneseo, and from our research, we found that a new restaurant serving breakfast and lunch was needed…My family has worked in the restaurant industry, serving and cooking, for five years.”

She said the biggest obstacle in opening the Sunrise Café is the need for staff, “We still are short staffed.”

For more information, call the restaurant at 309-944-6789.

