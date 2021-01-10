Sunshine and warmer temperatures in the forecast through Wednesday

Some warmer temperatures are in the forecast for the Quad-City region and the sun just might peek out for a couple of days.

Meteorologist Brian Pierce of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Sunday that the some warmer temperatures in the area would go far in getting rid of what has seemed like persistent cloud cover.

“We’ve only had sunshine one time this year and that was Monday,” Pierce said. “We’ve cleared off some at night but the clouds have always rolled back in at sunrise.”

It is possible the Quad-Cities could see some peeks of sunshine mid- to late Monday afternoon.

The high Monday is expected to reach 30 degrees.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a high of 34 degrees, while Wednesday’s forecast call for partly sunny skies and a high of 37 degrees.

Those warmer temps could help get rid of some of the snow and ice that is on the ground, Pierce said, adding that what melts is badly needed to recharge the soil moisture before spring planting.

Pierce said there is the possibility of much colder temperatures in the latter part of the week, but that forecast is still too far out to say just how cold it could get.

