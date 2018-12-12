The Bettendorf administration is preparing to move forward without its $30 million general obligation bond.
The bond referendum to improve and expand athletic facilities and classrooms required a 60 percent super-majority of the vote Tuesday to pass; more than 64 percent of the 2,815 votes cast were against the measure.
“I’m disappointed of course,” Superintendent Mike Raso said. “The goal was to get the perception of the community on this issue. Our next step will be to look at our facility plan that we already have in place and that had the bond worked in there, and revisit the plan and prioritize and see where we go from there.”
The district will begin that planning process in January; Raso did not indicate the district would hold a second special election, which could not be done for six months.
Bettendorf resident Joanna Doerder said she was pleased so many voters made their opinions “loud and clear.”
“I think the frustration and the disappointment people have felt came through in their votes,” she said. “A lot of us hope, going forward, that our voices are listened to and considered.”
Doerder, who spoke out against the bond, has called it a "Wish List."
"While I don’t oppose any specific project on that list," she wrote in a letter to the editor, "I do oppose asking taxpayers to vote for and pay higher property taxes to complete projects immediately."
About 15 percent of eligible Bettendorf voters cast their vote, almost double the 7.6 percent turnout during the last special election in 2014.
“One thing a lot of us are going to be looking out for is the steps of the process,” Doerder said. “ … We hope they follow through on the projects they’ve said they would. I hope they stick to that.”
Previously, Raso had estimated it would take “between 12 and 15 years” to accomplish everything on this list, which included high school athletic facilities, a pool upgrade, an athletic track and grass field at the middle school and other projects intended to “renovate, remodel, improve, furnish and equip” the district’s buildings.
More secure entrances at Herbert Hoover and Paul Norton Elementary schools were included with the bond, but Raso repeatedly stated those will happen “even without the bond.”
“Those will be done whether the bond is passed or not,” he said at a community bond meeting Nov. 27. “If the bond is passed, it will allow us to do more things in those buildings that are more connected to the front entrance.”
As with the rest of the facility plan, a timeline for the more secure entrances will start to form in January, and depends on whether the work can be done while students are in school, or will wait for break.
“The completion date will depend on the plan and when we can get construction done,” Raso said. “ … We’ll continue to do our best to have the best facilities we can within our financial capabilities. We’ll just have to look at our plan and adjust to where we are now and move forward from there.
The Bettendorf district has already approved borrowing $10 million against sales tax revenue over the next 10 years to replace the high school’s HVAC and to build Grant Wood and Mark Twain Elementary schools.