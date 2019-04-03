Proposed legislation that would increase the weight limits of some agricultural implements on Iowa's secondary roads and bridges would threaten the safety of the state's aging infrastructure, a Scott County supervisor said Wednesday.
"Iowa already has the highest number of structurally deficient bridges in the nation," Supervisor Ken Croken said.
But proposed legislation awaiting Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' signature could put even more bridges in jeopardy, he said during a news conference at the Scott County's secondary roads facility in Eldridge.
The bill would raise the legal vehicle weight limits for farm equipment defined as "self-propelled implements of husbandry" by 25 percent from 20,000 pounds per axle to 25,000 per axle. The law refers to implements used exclusively to apply plant food materials, agricultural limestone, or agricultural chemicals.
Croken, who was joined by Assistant Scott County Engineer Angie Kersten, said the increased weight limit would threaten the safety of Scott County's 115 secondary road bridges as well as bridges across Iowa's 98 other counties.
The bill passed the Iowa General Assembly late last month.
Croken called the news conference to urge Scott County residents to contact the governor's office "and voice their concerns." He also urged residents to act quickly, predicting the law could be signed "in the next few days if people do not object forcefully and urgently."
Although Croken said he was representing himself and not the Scott County Board as a whole, he added that county officials have joined the Iowa State Association of Counties, trade associations and municipalities in their opposition to the bill.
Croken also criticized the fact that the bill would allow increased weight limits "without providing the financial and human resources necessary to even evaluate, much less remediate, bridge capacity."
He pointed to the Interstate 35 Bridge collapse in Minnesota a decade ago and a secondary bridge collapse in North Carolina earlier this year that claimed a fire truck and injured a firefighter en route to a call as examples of the "catastrophic" consequences that can occur.
"Nothing says the bridge will fail when this piece of equipment is on it," Croken said. "It could be when a passenger car crosses the bridge two days later."
If the bill becomes law, Kersten said Scott County would need to hire a consultant to evaluate all 115 bridges to rate them for the load they can safely carry. She said currently four of the county's structurally deficient bridges have restrictive load limits.
She said increasing weight loads will cause bridges to deteriorate at a faster rate and as a result, need to be replaced quicker.
Currently, 21 of the county's bridges have been rated as structurally deficient and 16 are planned for replacement over the next five years including six in the next two years.
The original bill is supported by Monsanto Co., Deere & Co., Association of Equipment Manufacturers, the Agribusiness Association and others.