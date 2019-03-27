Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken will host his second "Kids Eat Free" meal at 3:30 p.m, Saturday, March 30, at Jefferson Elementary School in Davenport.
Croken launched the new child nutrition program last month in collaboration with the Davenport Schools Foundation to provide a weekend meal to low-income schoolchildren who might otherwise not have a nutritious weekend meal.
"With so many children eating regularly at their schools on Friday afternoon but not again until Monday morning, we need to act," the retired health care executive said. "The extent of childhood hunger across the county is unacceptable."
After the turnout at February meal, organizers are preparing for 200 to attend. The free meal is open to all children and their families.
The cost is covered through support from the University of Iowa Community Credit Union, Woodfire Grill Chef Toby Christianson, Northgate Mall Hy-Vee, Davenport SuperTarget as well as the Croken Family. Croken hopes to enlist other business and community support to make the “Kids Eat Free” meal a regular event.
For more information or to donate and/or volunteer, contact Croken at 563-940-8439 or at Ken.Croken@scottcountyiowa.com.