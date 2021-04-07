Supervisor Ken Croken proposes Scott County COVID-19 memorial

Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken proposed Monday the creation of a community memorial for the Scott County residents lost to COVID-19 since the first death was reported on April 5, 2020.

“Despite the recent 11.6% surge in novel coronavirus infections, most Scott County residents are looking forward to a return of more normal community life as summer approaches and about 30% of the population have received at least one dose of vaccine,” Croken said in a release. “However, for those grieving the loss of a beloved family member, friend or neighbor; life will never return to normal again and the 'empty chairs' at future gatherings will serve as a reminder of this tragic pandemic for decades to come.”

In the release, Croken said the memorial is still working to take shape. He has been working with glass artists Joel and Logan Ryser of Davenport-based HOT GLASS for a possible approach, a large window display featuring 232 glass doves suspended from the ceiling, representing the 232 COVID-19 deaths in a one-year span.

The estimated cost of the project is $35,000 and Croken said he hopes to raise the funds through grants, private contributions and individual sponsorship. Anyone interested in offering planning, financial or other support to the project is asked to contact Croken at Ken@KenCroken.org.

