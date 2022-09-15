Supervisors OK solar ordinance

Most farm property owners in unincorporated Scott County won’t be able to lease their land to utility companies for solar under an ordinance OK’d by the County Board of Supervisors on Thursday in a 4-1 vote.

The ordinance allows for utility-scale solar to go up on unincorporated Scott County land – previously no solar farms were allowed. But solar farms can go on farm ground only under a corn suitability rating (CSR2) of 60. County staff estimate about 16% of unincorporated Scott County would be eligible. Scott County is the first county to restrict solar panels based on the productivity of the land.

Alliant Energy had approached landowners, including northwest Davenport farmer Steve Petersen, about leasing their land to — as Petersen puts it — harvest energy from the sun. More companies are shying away from fossil fuels as the world attempts to ward off the worst effects of a warming climate.

But Alliant Energy says the project now won't be possible under the ordinance, and any solar farm would be challenging because the eligible land is far from a substation and often on hilly or marshy land.

About a half-dozen people urged the supervisors on Thursday to allow farmers to decide themselves whether to put solar on their land. Two people urged the supervisors to approve the ordinance as is.

The four county supervisors who voted for the ordinance — Ken Beck, Brinson Kinzer, Tony Knobbe, John Maxwell — pointed to the county's history of preserving agricultural land.

Kinzer said he consulted several farm owners, who said they were OK with the ordinance as is.

"The folks that are the most impacted on this, the land owner, the farmers, the ones that have the the century farms that are going to pass down along to their children, are the ones that I listen to," Kinzer said. "I said I'm ready to vote on this. I need to know how you feel. 'We're OK. We support the ordinance.'"

Kinzer suggested, and Maxwell supported, utility companies look at urban sites such as the stretch of grass that used to be an Oscar-Meyer plant.

"Why can't we put it in spots that can't grow food right now? That can't grow fuel and can't grow fiber right now?" Asked Maxwell as he explained his 'no' vote on the ordinance.

Update on the Youth Justice and Rehabilitation Center

Supervisors agreed on Thursday to sub the more than $7 million allocated in federal COVID-19 dollars to the county's planned new youth corrections facility with general capital improvement funds. The county would then apply that ARPA money to other capital improvement projects.

The move is largely symbolic — the county is still moving forward with its plans for the new and expanded 40-bed juvenile detention center. The supervisors will hear a recommendation at their next meeting for a construction contract based on bids received from companies.

"It's symbolic, but symbolism matters," Croken, one of the most vocal critics of the expanded juvenile detention, said after the meeting.