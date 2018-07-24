Scott County supervisors want the zoning ordinance amended to make it clear that the county will not assume maintenance for roads built as part of new subdivisions.
The issue arose at the board of supervisors' meeting Tuesday when developers of two new housing subdivisions came for final plat approvals with expectations that the county would accept their new roads into the county's Secondary Roads system, and therefore take over maintenance.
Valley View Farms LLC plans to build a 31-lot housing development along Scott Park Road and 270th Avenue, adjacent to Park View. The development is a partnership between Valley Construction, Rock Island, and Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors. A separate project, Venwoods Estates in Pleasant Valley Township, is proposing to build another six lots in its subdivision in what would be the fourth addition to the 33-lot subdivision.
Developer Jim Hass, the executive vice president of Valley Construction, spoke at length about how the county's policy lacks clarity and how it has been inconsistent in the past. He pointed to Dexter Acres in Park View, whose roads the county accepted into its Secondary Roads.
"From Day One, we always planned to dedicate these roads to the county," he said.
According to Hass, a check of other counties found Johnson, Clinton and Polk counties all accept new roads if developers follow the proper process. "Dubuque County made it very clear, they won't take the roads. If that was your ordinance we wouldn't be sitting here."
Tim Huey, the county's planning director, told supervisors that Valley View met all the subdivision regulations, including proper zoning, setbacks, minimum lot size and had negotiated an agreement to become part of Park View's Water and Sewer District. It had been approved by Scott County's Planning and Zoning Board and the city of Long Grove. But county officials have been clear that the private roads would be the responsibility of the homeowners association, he added.
"We've been clear from the start... They've been clear from the start they didn't want it that way," he said after the meeting.
Supervisors also recalled discussions during the preliminary plat that the county intended to keep the roads as private roads.
Jens Baker, the developer of Venwoods, told supervisors that the project shares the same opinion as Valley View. "We feel these six houses will be high-end homes that will overcome the cost of the one little lane we have," he said of the additional taxes it will generate.
Baker, who lives in the original addition of Venwoods, said the original road was added to the county's road system. "You're not just moving the goal post and setting new standards, you're removing the goal post," he added.
Supervisor Ken Beck said the county's ordinance needs to be more clear and say "we do not accept any more roads."
"I will agree (the ordinance) says we will 'recommend' but it does not say 'will accept,'" he said, adding he recommends the board follow the county engineer's recommendation "that we do not take the roads."
Caroline Ruhl, president of Ruhl & Ruhl, encouraged the board to help promote more new home construction because the housing market is at a 19-year low in inventory. "We need to grow. We do not need you to say we're not going to take more roads.
"You need to get more developer and builder-friendly and not shut the door, which is what you guys are doing," she said.
After the meeting, Hass said, "The ordinance seems to say if you do this, this and this, you'll get approved. We've been operating under the belief that the ordinance as written supports the fact they (the county) were obligated to take it."
Huey said planning staff will work with county attorney staff to develop new language for the ordinance to making it clear roads in subdivisions will be private roads. The recommended language then will require the supervisors' approval.