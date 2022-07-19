 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Support group for families with incarcerated loved ones being formed in Rock Island

A new monthly support group for families and friends with incarcerated loved ones is being formed in Rock Island. 

Founder Deacon Tim Granet is inviting anyone who has a loved one incarcerated to the first meeting on Saturday, July 23 at St. Pius Catholic Church. The meeting will be held in McCarthy Hall from 9 to 11 a.m.

Granet said the group was formed after hearing stories from people who had family members imprisoned and their friend group disappeared. 

"Many people feel alone and isolated when a family member becomes incarcerated," Granet said. "We want them to know you are not alone." 

Guest speakers Julie Anderson and Wendell Robinson from the Restore Justice Foundation will be in attendance. 

