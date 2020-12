Support Quad-City business at qctimes.com

Local businesses make up the fabric of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers this holiday season. One of the most popular ways to do that is by purchasing gift cards. The Quad-City Times is bringing you an easy way to purchase local gift cards through our online marketplace. We have launched Buy Local, a reliable, one-stop shop for customers and businesses alike. Purchasing a gift card through this marketplace provides local businesses a timely boost, while giving customers the flexibility to shop at a later date or through their online e-commerce.