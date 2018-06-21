With the clock ticking down on the fate of the Rock Island County Courthouse, preservationists are appealing to the public to save the historic building.
The Rock Island Preservation Society and the Moline Historic Society set up an onlilne GoFundMe page on June 10 with a goal of $25,000. The site has raised $450 to date from 12 donors.
"This is an important cause," wrote donor Laura Westerberg. "I hope this donation helps save this historically relevant building."
Funds will be used to create marketing materials and information about the courthouse, and search for private investors, according to a release.
The preservation groups also have placed yard signs in high-traffic areas of the county reading, "For us, Our kids, Their kids, Their ... Save our courthouse."
Diane Oestreich, of the Rock Island Preservation Society, said she hopes the signs drum up more support from the community.
"We have a lot of quiet supporters, but nobody seems to be calling their county board representatives," Oestreich said. "Those signs show a stylized dome, which is a great idea. If anyone wants a (yard) sign, contact the (groups.)"
Oestreich said both preservation groups will host a Fourth of July event at the Civil War monument near the courthouse to draw attention to the building.
"People who survived the Civil War are the ones who built this building," Oestreich said. "This building matters; it's a celebration of the building."
The historic courthouse, built between 1895-97, was designed by the Kansas City architectural firm of Gunn & Curtis in the Spanish renaissance style. Rock Island stonecutter Charles Larkin constructed the Bedford limestone exterior. Floors in the central rotunda area are made of marble and tile.
Meanwhile, the deadline of July 18 by which county officials may make a decision on the courthouse is less than a month away.
County board members passed a resolution at the May 15 meeting stating the Public Building Commission would retain $1.6 million for the county until July 18 if a decision was made to demolish the courthouse. After that date, the county will be on its own to pay for demolition of the structure.
Bill Handel, a retired architect, presented an idea to board members at the May meeting showing his plan of what a re-imagined courthouse would look like with a lighted, metal frame dome.
Handel made another pitch to county board members at the June 19 board meeting.
Handel said he recently visited the Element Hotel rooftop bar, 316 12th St., Moline, where he could see the courthouse in the distance. He was struck by the potential view that a reconstructed and lighted dome could offer.
"Looking toward the courthouse, I was imagining what it would look like with that (lighted) dome," Handel said. "There are so many outside visitors to the Quad-City area who would come over the Centennial (Talbot Memorial) Bridge and say, ‘what is that?’ I want to give you some idea of what it might do to raise the image of the city of Rock Island if the courthouse is preserved."
Handel again presented his idea of a reconstructed dome atop the courthouse that could sit on a base made out of inexpensive synthetic plaster. A skeleton metal-frame dome would be placed on top of the base, each arm of the dome lined in lights.
Handel also showed a "before" photograph with an "after" overlay, showing how the building would look of the completed project.
The Bedford stone in the Rock Island County Courthouse is of such high quality, Handel said it would cost $15 million to $25 million to replicate just the exterior of the building.
Handel said many historic buildings have been renovated in Davenport with successful results.
"A city that respects its old buildings respects its old people, its history, and it has a stake in its future," he said. "If you believe Rock Island has a future, you’d revere that old courthouse."
Those interested in contributing to saving the courthouse can do so at GoFundMe.com/savetherockislandcourthouse.