Surprise to her but not others; Golden Apple to Glenview teacher

“This has been a piece of student involvement, giving the students an opportunity to do things they wouldn't normally get an opportunity to do,” Mather said. “She also makes them proud of their language and heritage.

"It was just a wonderful thing to see her building skills in students while making them proud of their heritage and getting them to show concern for others.”

“It’s a tremendous program,” Humphries added of One By One. “The kids, the grades, they all came up. And now kids just want to be in this program. She takes them out and they do things in the community. She takes them out to Google in Chicago and shows them what’s possible, that you don’t have to maybe work in a job that maybe your parents or grandparents did. You can dream of anything you want. She shows them that, and they are doing it.”

It’s a lesson, Mojica learned at home.

“I go back to the idea — a decision that my parents (Jose and Luz Raya) made — of leaving Mexico in the early '60s so that children that they had would have an opportunity at an education,” Mojica said. “This is a pinnacle. It’s an honor and so for me; it’s a way to share with my parents and for them to see that their sacrifice has paid off.”