Survey: About 70% of public responses oppose one-way street conversion in Davenport

Davenport didn't specifically ask residents if they supported or opposed a proposal to turn one-way streets downtown into two-way traffic. That, however, didn't stop hundreds from saying: No way.

A series of public meetings earlier this year and an online survey have been used to collect input on a plan to eliminate east-west one-way traffic downtown, converting 3rd and 4th streets to two-way traffic.

More than 500 people in two groups supplied comments on the surveys and most gave clear indications of their support or opposition to the change.

One group of 253 survey respondents identified themselves as Davenport residents. Invited to "share any comments," 70% said they do not want the streets converted to two-way traffic.

The second group identified themselves as owning property and/or businesses or living in the downtown project area. Of the 269 respondents, 64% said they are opposed to the change.

City officials have not publicly addressed the fact a majority of those responding to their survey want the one-way streets to remain. The results of the survey were obtained through a Quad-City Times public records request.

"The survey was designed to allow for public feedback; it was not intended to be evaluated in a statistically significant way," City Administrator Corri Spiegel said Friday. "The high-level findings have been shared publicly, and the comments in raw form have been shared with those who have requested them."

Spiegel has previously noted the respondents' comments reflected a common interest in having more information about the plan. The City Council advised Spiegel and staff to analyze the proposal, which is underway.

"That includes the nuance of the funding and the Bi-State process, as well as turning movements, loading zones, traffic capacities, lane configurations, terminus points, etc," she said. "We are in the early phases of the technical work and committed to have information back for Council consideration sometime this summer."

Among the commonly asked questions by the public was why the plan doesn't extend the conversion from East River Drive to Telegraph Road, rather than stopping at Marquette Street as proposed. That matter also is being analyzed.

The most frequent objection to the plan, according to the survey comments, is residents' desire for the city to spend infrastructure money on street and sewer repairs, rather than the conversion.

"Our residential streets are a disgrace," one respondent wrote. "The one-way conversion is a complete waste of money. Fix our residential streets first."

Many of the 351 people who responded in opposition said they also are concerned about how the city would manage traffic flow with two-way traffic because it would leave only one through lane in each direction.

They said trucks that made daily deliveries to downtown businesses frequently blocked at least one lane of traffic, and they worried that motorists would be left to wait behind the trucks, creating considerable traffic congestion and bottlenecks — even gridlock during certain hours.

"Every day there is a delivery truck, beer or FedEx and UPS blocking one lane," one respondent commented.

"We have a great flow going on now, but when the conversion happens, there will be delivery trucks on both sides of the street at the same time," another respondent wrote. "Right now we have room to move over or go down the middle of the street. The two-way will not allow that to happen."

Others are concerned about fire trucks and other emergency vehicles being able to travel freely and quickly through the downtown.

"The police and fire stations were built with the current traffic-flow pattern," one person commented. "If you change the streets, there will need to be more stoplights."

Safety was a factor on many minds.

Advocates of the conversion say two-way traffic will make the downtown safer for pedestrians as it will slow traffic. But many survey respondents disagreed, saying the timing of the traffic lights along 3rd and 4th streets already restrict speed.

They also were skeptical that it would be safer for pedestrians to cross streets on which vehicles are traveling in two directions, rather than one.

"... the one-ways are the best streets to drive in the entire metro area," according to one commenter. "The timing of the lights reduces, and in many cases completely eliminates, constant braking and accelerating, which reduces gas consumption, emissions, vehicle wear and tear. I would most likely take River Drive or Locust Street, skipping downtown altogether if the one-ways are converted."

While those proposing the conversion say through traffic could use River Drive as a downtown bypass, several respondents wanted to know what would happen when flooding closes River Drive. Others pointed out the concrete planters in the middle of River Drive create blind spots and take up space.

Many of those who said they do not necessarily oppose the conversion also did not say they favor it. Questions, such as those related to River Drive flooding and planters, along with the detail indicated by Spiegel, are keeping many people on the fence.

For those who support the conversion, including the Downtown Davenport Partnership, the help it would give to downtown businesses is worthy of consideration and study. Slower traffic and a more pedestrian-friendly downtown would help, they say.

They also say the increasing number of people living downtown is another reason to make the change, in part because the one-way streets have historically discouraged grocery stores from moving in.

The city's proposed six-year capital improvement plan includes $1.7 million to convert the traffic signals on 3rd and 4th streets to allow for two-way traffic from East River Drive to Marquette Street with the Downtown Davenport Partnership contributing up to $700,000.

Another downtown street project includes $9.2 million for resurfacing, with a nearly $7.3 million federal grant for the rehabilitation of 3rd and 4th streets from Telegraph Road to Harrison Street in 2024.

However, the money is not guaranteed if the switch is made to two-way traffic.

Gena McCullough, planning director for Bi-State Regional Commission, said the city was awarded the $7 million-plus Surface Transportation Block Grant for 3rd and 4th streets in their current configuration.

"The projects were evaluated as one-way streets when the funding was awarded by our Quad Cities Transportation Policy Committee," McCullough said. "If the city decides to use the funds and change the direction of the traffic, it would be considered a change in scope, which would require approval by the Policy Committee."

