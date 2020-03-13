Survey: 74% of small businesses nationwide yet to see COVID-19 impact

The majority of small businesses have yet to be affected by COVID-19, one study says.

The National Federation of Independent Business’s Research Center conducted a recent survey that found 74% of small businesses were yet to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, while 23% have begun to see a negative effect, according to a news release.

“Our small business owners here in Iowa are already adapting to the changing conditions and trying to anticipate any potential disruptions,” said Matt Everson, NFIB state director in Iowa. As of Friday afternoon, there were 16 confirmed cases in Iowa.

The survey used a random sample of NFIB’s database and collected 300 usable responses from employers with up to 120 employees between Tuesday, March 10, and Wednesday, March 11.

Of the 74% not currently affected, 43% anticipate feeling an impact if the virus spread to their immediate area, or more broadly, over the next three months, while 20% do not expect an impact. The difference, 37%, are not sure.

Of the 23% already feeling a negative impact, 39% are experiencing supply chain disruptions and 42% are seeing slower sales.