Survey: 74% of small businesses nationwide yet to see COVID-19 impact

The majority of small businesses have yet to be affected by COVID-19, one study says.
The National Federation of Independent Business’s Research Center conducted a recent survey that found 74% of small businesses were yet to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, while 23% have begun to see a negative effect, according to a news release.
“Our small business owners here in Iowa are already adapting to the changing conditions and trying to anticipate any potential disruptions,” said Matt Everson, NFIB state director in Iowa. As of Friday afternoon, there were 16 confirmed cases in Iowa.
The survey used a random sample of NFIB’s database and collected 300 usable responses from employers with up to 120 employees between Tuesday, March 10, and Wednesday, March 11.
Of the 74% not currently affected, 43% anticipate feeling an impact if the virus spread to their immediate area, or more broadly, over the next three months, while 20% do not expect an impact. The difference, 37%, are not sure.
Of the 23% already feeling a negative impact, 39% are experiencing supply chain disruptions and 42% are seeing slower sales.
“Thirty percent of owners have stocked up on disinfectant and hand sanitizer for their business, and 12% have talked with employees about sick leave or work from home policies,” the news release said.
A little more than half, 52%, of small business owners said they “have not felt the immediate need to take any measurable steps. Additional comments included owners taking action by talking with employees about helpful prevention practices, such as frequent hand washing and ordering supplies and inventory ahead of schedule,” the news release.
Additionally, about 44% of respondents said they were somewhat or very concerned about the impact of coronavirus on operations while 37% were slightly concerned; 18% were not concerned at all.
COVID-19 restricting Iowa and Illinois court operations
UPDATE: The Rock Island County Courthouse, along with those in the rest of the 14th Judicial Circuit, will remain open during the COVID-19 disease outbreak, but some court procedures will be altered.
According to a news release from Chief Judge Frank Fuhr's office, the following actions will be taken starting Monday to help minimize the virus’ spread.
The other counties in the circuit are Henry, Mercer and Whiteside.
- Numerous types of court cases will be rescheduled to dates after May 4. They are: civil jury trials, arbitrations, non-emergency civil hearings or trials, and some traffic and criminal cases. Involved parties can check the status of their cases at judici.com or on the relevant county website.
- People wanting to file uncontested proposed orders are asked to do so electronically.
- When possible, attorneys or self-represented clients should ask for telephone hearings.
- People in jury pools who become ill should contact their jury coordinator to get a deferral. This especially important for anyone with flu-like symptoms or who has been to a nation considered high risk because of COVID-19 within the last 30 days.
- Anyone else — including attorneys — with court business but who has flu-like symptoms or has traveled to a high-risk location within the last 30 days should avoid their courthouse and check their county website for instructions.
- Weddings and civil unions already scheduled will occur, but no new ones will be scheduled until after June 1. Other training sessions and events at the courthouse will be canceled until further notice.
- The passport process has been suspended.
- People who need court documents are advised to contact their circuit clerk’s office or circuit clerk’s website for instructions on how to get them by mail.
PREVIOUS UPDATE: The Iowa judicial system is restricting access to its courts, including those in Scott County, to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19.
The Iowa Judicial Branch District 7, which includes Scott County, has a web page specifically dedicated to changes being made because of those concerns.
As of early Friday afternoon, those restrictions involved limiting the court access of people with an elevated risk of the disease. Those guidelines were listed in orders from the Iowa Supreme Court.
Among the requirements are that attorneys, to the best of their abilities, must ask their clients and witnesses whether they are at an elevated risk of transmitting the virus. They, or other parties in a case, must notify the opposing attorney and the relevant clerk of court’s office if there is a reasonable belief that a participant in an upcoming court proceeding may be at elevated risk.
No one determined to be such a risk may attend proceedings without prior consent of the court, the orders state.
PREVIOUS STORY: Rock Island County court officials are advising people who are part of court proceedings to reschedule if they are or might be ill in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Notices from the office of Chief Judge Frank Fuhr posted Friday afternoon advised people with business to conduct at the courthouse to stay away if they have been diagnosed with the virus, had contact with anyone who has been diagnosed or determined to be at high risk of exposure, been asked to quarantine themselves, traveled in the last 30 days to a country with a high risk of exposure to the virus, or have cold or flu symptoms.
They are asked to contact the chief judge's office at 309-558-3289 to get further instructions.
Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos stressed Friday afternoon — before the notice was issued — that there are no known cases yet in the Quad-Cities, but restrictions are meant to limit potential exposure to the virus.
"If you are ill with something, stay home," he said.
This is a developing story and more information will be posted as it becomes available.
COVID-19: QCCA Flower and Garden Show canceled
The QCCA Expo Center has canceled its Flower and Garden Show, scheduled for March 27-29.
The preview gala on March 26 also was canceled.
Tickets may be refunded by contacting the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island, 309-788-5912
Special Olympics Iowa to suspend training and activities
Special Olympics Iowa has suspended training and activities through the end of March.
“The decision to suspend all training and activities was made out of extreme caution for the health and safety of everyone in the Special Olympics Iowa community, athletes, Unified partners, coaches and volunteers,” Special Olympics Iowa President & CEO John Kliegl said in a letter to families and coaches. “For many of our athletes, training is a way to combat health and wellness challenges, along with the social isolation that they are faced with on a daily basis. Our athletes will need the support of friends and fans right now.”
At this time, there are no reported cases of COVID-19 connected to Special Olympics Iowa.
Kliegl said Special Olympics Iowa will work with coaches and supporters to help athletes stay healthy and engaged during the suspension.
For updates, visit www.soiowa.org/coronavirus/.
Botanical center postpones Chocolate Experience
The Quad City Botanical Center, Rock Island, has postponed its Chocolate Experience scheduled for Sunday, March due to concerns about COVID-19.
The Center intends to reschedule the popular chocolate tasting event and all ticket purchases will be honored at a later date.
Admission to the gardens will be waived for Chocolate Experience ticket holders from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 15, but there will be no chocolate activities.
The Rock Island County Health Department was consulted and encouraged the Botanical Center to postpone the event due to the expected large crowds and the close contact activities planned as part of the chocolate tasting.
The Quad City Botanical Center remains open and has enacted additional protocols to ensure the health and safety of visitors, volunteers and staff.
Sunday's Environmental Film Series offering is canceled
The Environmental Film Series event for Sunday, March 15, has been canceled.
River Action, Nahant Marsh Education Center, Sierra Club Eagle View Group, and Joyce and Tony Singh Foundation present the film series at the Figge Art Museum.
The decision was based on recommendations regarding safety in COVID-19.
Organizers hope to reschedule. For questions, please call 563-322-2969.
Black Hawk College latest school to stop face-to-face classes
Black Hawk College is the latest secondary education institution in the area to cancel all face-to-face classes, as COVID-19, also known as the new coronavirus, continues to spread.
The college announced Friday morning that classes were canceled Monday and Tuesday, and courses would start via alternative delivery methods Wednesday through March 29. While classes are moving online, the college will remain open and on-campus services will be available.
All athletic and competitive team events, including practices, are canceled through March 29 and some may be rescheduled, if possible.
Dual-credit classes taught on high school campuses will continue unless the high school cancels.
In-person classes are set to resume March 20.
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, St. Ambrose University and Western Illinois University all announced they were ceasing face-to-face classes Thursday.
Augustana College starts spring break one week early to help slow COVID-19 transmission
Augustana College announced its efforts to help slow the spread of COVID-19, also known as the new coronavirus. While many colleges and universities are moving toward replacing face-to-face classes with online work, Augustana is starting spring break one week early, doubling the length of break.
"Because holding classes on campus and face-to-face instruction is one of Augustana’s signatures, we are working under the assumption that on March 30 classes will resume in person and on campus," President Steve Bahls said in a letter to the community.
Over spring break, the college will continue to monitor the situation and prepare to deliver online classes or move to distance learning, if guidance from public health experts says that's needed.
Students who already made plans to stay on campus for spring break will be allowed to do so, and Augustana said accommodations will be made for those who need additional days in their halls or meals.
Black Hawk College announced it would stop in-person classes Friday morning. Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, St. Ambrose University and Western Illinois University made announcements Thursday.
TaxSlayer Center in Moline suspends all events for 30 days
The TaxSlayer Center in Moline is postponing all scheduled concerts and other events for the next 30 days, including Quad City Steamwheelers foootball games and the Harlem Globetrotters show set for Sunday, March 22.
By the order of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, events that would draw more than 1,000 attendees are being suspended for the next 30 days as the COVID-19 disease continues to spread.
"All events are officially off for the next 30 days per the governor of Illinois,'' said Scott Mullen, executive director of the TaxSlayer Center. "We are working with event representatives to reschedule all events that fall within the window. Check back to our website for updates.''
Suspended events include:
- March 18: One Night of Queen
- March 20: TobyMac
- March 22: The Harlem Globetrotters
- March 29: WWE Live
- April 17: JoJo Siwa
The Rust Belt in East Moline postpones upcoming events
The Rust Belt music venue in East Moline announced Friday it is postponing all upcoming events as the COVID-19 disease continues to spread.
Thursday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered that events that would draw more than 1,000 attendees be canceled or postponed for the next 30 days.
"The Rust Belt will be following the lead of many other major arenas, sports teams and public events and postponing upcoming events to stop the spread of COVID-19," according to a news release from the venue. It will communicate with ticket holders for upcoming shows regarding rescheduled dates or refunds.