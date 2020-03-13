You are the owner of this article.
Survey: 74% of small businesses nationwide yet to see COVID-19 impact
The majority of small businesses have yet to be affected by COVID-19, one study says.

The National Federation of Independent Business’s Research Center conducted a recent survey that found 74% of small businesses were yet to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, while 23% have begun to see a negative effect, according to a news release.

“Our small business owners here in Iowa are already adapting to the changing conditions and trying to anticipate any potential disruptions,” said Matt Everson, NFIB state director in Iowa. As of Friday afternoon, there were 16 confirmed cases in Iowa. 

The survey used a random sample of NFIB’s database and collected 300 usable responses from employers with up to 120 employees between Tuesday, March 10, and Wednesday, March 11.

Of the 74% not currently affected, 43% anticipate feeling an impact if the virus spread to their immediate area, or more broadly, over the next three months, while 20% do not expect an impact. The difference, 37%, are not sure.

Of the 23% already feeling a negative impact, 39% are experiencing supply chain disruptions and 42% are seeing slower sales.

“Thirty percent of owners have stocked up on disinfectant and hand sanitizer for their business, and 12% have talked with employees about sick leave or work from home policies,” the news release said.

A little more than half, 52%, of small business owners said they “have not felt the immediate need to take any measurable steps. Additional comments included owners taking action by talking with employees about helpful prevention practices, such as frequent hand washing and ordering supplies and inventory ahead of schedule,” the news release.

Additionally, about 44% of respondents said they were somewhat or very concerned about the impact of coronavirus on operations while 37% were slightly concerned; 18% were not concerned at all.

