The Eldridge City Council plans to talk details on a plan to bring a YMCA to town at its meeting next week.
The deal would be a partnership between the city and the North Scott School District. After hiring a company to conduct a community-wide survey, “It looked like there was an overwhelming degree of support to move forward on a combined Y with the North Scott School District,” Eldridge Mayor Martin O’Boyle said after the City Council’s meeting Monday night.
O’Boyle said the North Scott district would collaborate primarily on a planned swimming pool, while Eldridge would “take care” of basketball and other athletics at the Y. Another option is a family pool, which O’Boyle said is becoming “more of a necessity” in the growing community.
Since that survey, the city has done some legal work and hired a consultant who works on YMCAs across the country to pitch some concepts.
Officials expect the project to cost between $13 million and $15 million. The school district has earmarked about $7 million through its sales tax fund for long-term capital projects.
“We’ll see how much the community wants this and how much the district wants this, and we’ll discuss it more next week,” the mayor said.
Other business:
The Council voted 4-0 to approve a pay increase to $29 per hour for Volunteer Fire Department District Chief Keith Schneckloth, after some discussion.
The Personnel Board, represented by Councilors Steven Puis and Bernie Peeters, supported a pay increase for Schneckloth, the two reported to the council. “Keith had put in a suggested pay range that he would be OK with, and discussing the work that he does with the actual maintenance, the mechanic part of it and plus the carryover that he helps out a lot of other departments … the consensus was he’s a valuable employee in more ways than one,” Peeters said. “We want to keep good people here, and it’s not out of line with what’s happening in other communities.”
According to O’Boyle, another party had approached Schneckloth with the intent of hiring him back as service manager, which he had mentioned in his letter.
" ... If they’re going to try to steal our employees, we’re going to question how much business we’re going to do (with that company),” Councilor Brian Dockery said.
O’Boyle declined to name the company after the meeting, though others noted during the city does do business with that company. “Let me say I don’t have that right now,” he said.