Susan G. Komen Greater Iowa to close its doors, distribute its funds

Des Moines — Susan G. Komen Greater Iowa (KGI) has announced it will disaffiliate from its recently restructured parent organization, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. (Komen Headquarters), and distribute $525,000 to local entities and programs that support breast cancer screening, diagnosis, treatment, and other patient services.

The decision will result in the layoff of all staff members. KGI is scheduled to cease operations by March 31, according to a news release from KGI.

In April 2020, Komen Headquarters announced a series of changes that included centralizing the operations of its affiliate network through the consolidation of local offices and integration of the operations of the affiliates into its Dallas headquarters. Komen Headquarters has indicated it would continue to support the Iowa region, but it has not publicly announced specific plans.

Komen Greater Iowa currently operates as an independent non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, but is affiliated with the national office. The organization serves all 99 counties in Iowa and six counties in Illinois, Nebraska, and South Dakota. KGI’s Board Chair Becki Brommel said the decision to cease operations was made to ensure support for breast cancer patients in KGI’s service area, where the funds were raised.