Illinois State Police have arrested Jeffery A. Hallesy, 40, for indecent solicitation of a child and possession of child pornography, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.
Hallesy, who was arrested Thursday, remained Saturday in Warren County Jail on $25,000 bond.
On June 12, investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reporting Hallesy was engaged in inappropriate communications with a child in Warren County, Illinois.
State police investigators gathered digital evidence and witness statements supporting the arrest.
Anonymous tips of child exploitation or child pornography can be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children cyber tip line at www.cybertipline.com.