A Davenport man is being held in Scott County Jail on multiple charges after he was arrested in connection with hit-and-run incidents Friday.
Here's what happened, according to a news release from Davenport Police:
Shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, Davenport officers responded to a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of West Kimberly Road and Sturdevant Street.
While police were responding to the scene, there were other reports involved hit-and-run crashes at the intersection of West Kimberly Road and Marquette Street, 4604 Fillmore Court and 1671 W. 49th St., with the same suspect vehicle described in each incident.
With assistance from witnesses, police found the suspect vehicle, a black 2006 Dodge Ram, unattended in the 2000 block of West 49th Street. The driver was located a short time later in an open field just south of the vehicle.
Michael T. Barth, 44, of Davenport, was taken Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, with minor injuries. Upon his release from the hospital, Barth was charged with operating while intoxicated (third offense - a felony) and these misdemeanors:
- Two counts of leaving the scene of a property damage crash
- Two counts of striking fixtures
- One count of striking an unattended vehicle
- Three counts of no insurance
- Two counts of failure to maintain control
- One count of failure to yield from a stop sign
- One count of failure to stop at a red light
- Two counts of driving while suspended
- One count of driving while barred
- Three counts of driving an unregistered vehicle
- Three counts of having no insurance.
All other people involved in the incidents were uninjured, according to the news release.
Barth appeared Sunday in Scott County court. He is scheduled to make a preliminary appearance June 20.