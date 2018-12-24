A Camanche, Iowa, Fire Department crew transported a suspect to Mercy Medical Center, Clinton, after shots were fired Sunday in a mobile home in Camanche.
Police responded at 9:21 a.m. to Lot 125 in the Cedar Heights Mobile Home Park for a report of a disturbance. During the response, on person fired shots inside the residence, according to a news release from Camanche Police Department.
After a brief standoff, the suspect was taken into custody with the use of non-lethal methods. There were no injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
Camanche Fire Department, Clinton County Sheriff's Department, Clinton Police Department, the Special Response Team, Iowa State Patrol and Clinton County Emergency Management crews assisted.