A warrant for homicide by vehicle, a Class C felony, has been issued for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed Emiliano D. Barrios on Aug. 30.

Clinton police and Iowa State troopers are investigating the hit-and-run case. Barrios, a pedestrian, was struck and killed in the 700 block of 6th Ave. S. The vehicle left the scene and was found crashed into a tree at 6th Avenue South and 8th Street.

The car's registered owner, Samantha Jo Spadaro, 34,  of 121 25th Ave., No. 8, Clinton, was arrested Wednesday for providing false reports to a public-safety entity, a serious misdemeanor. She is scheduled to appear Oct. 8 in court.

A warrant for homicide by vehicle, a class C felony, has been issued for Eddie Lee Crout Jr., 28.

