A run of so-called 'swatting' incidents in Iowa Tuesday morning are bringing out police and anxious parents.

Clinton and Muscatine high schools are among an apparent collection in Iowa to get prank calls to police, claiming shots were being fired.

Police in Clinton were assuring parents and the community on Facebook this morning there is no evidence of any threat.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens addressed the threats in a press conference Tuesday morning.

Davenport, Clinton, and Muscatine are among the districts that fielded false reports of active shootings.

Other districts include Cedar Rapids, North Liberty, Iowa City, Cerro Gordo County, Story County and Polk County.

"At this point in time we don’t believe there are any active threats to any schools in Iowa," Bayens said. "This appears to be an orchestrated swatting incident that is making its way across the state."

Reporting continues.