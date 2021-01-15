'Sweet' little girl died in Bettendorf blaze

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The voice she heard screaming, she said, was that of Jodd Wickham, identified as the 18-year-old son of the Wickhams, who survived the fire.

Bettendorf Fire Chief Steve Knorrek said police arriving at the scene had to restrain the teen to keep him from going back into the house. His parents and young niece attempted to escape the upstairs of the home, the chief said, and a neighbor said Jodd Wickham's bedroom was in the basement.

"I've never experienced anything like this," Haines said. "It's very sad. My 11-year-old understands what's going on, unfortunately.

"Every time I look out the window now, I see what's left. You kind of want to forget, but it's right there. I wanted to put boards up where my fence is down, but the insurance company said I shouldn't do anything right now.

"I sure hope the 18-year-old is OK."

She said it looked to her like the fire was coming from the rear of the home, which is the location of the family's wood-burning fireplace.

“As of right now, there is no suspicion of arson,” Knorrek said. “Our investigators believe it was an accident, but the State Fire Marshal will have their final say on that.

“The State Fire Marshal investigates all fatal fires.”