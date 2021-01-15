'Sweet' little girl died in Bettendorf blaze

Sylviana Haines was getting ready for work Thursday morning when she heard her teenage neighbor screaming, "Get out! Get out!"
When she looked out her window and realized the house next door was on fire, her first thought was of the little girl who plays with her children.
Taylor Treanton, 5, died from smoke inhalation, along with her grandpa, Robert Wickham, 66. Robert's wife, Taylor's grandmother, Mary Wickham, 63, remained in critical condition Friday.
"I knew Taylor very well," Haines said. "She was a sweet little girl. As soon as I saw the flames, I thought of her. She didn't say much when we first moved in (in May of 2019), but she really had started opening up. My little one will be looking for her when the weather gets nice.
"It's devastating."
Haines called 911 at 5:40 a.m., then woke her two children, loading them into her truck and driving them away from the house. The street in front of the Haines' and Wickhams' houses is narrow — too narrow for more than one vehicle at a time.
"I was afraid the fire department wouldn't be able to get down here," she said. "I moved my kids and both our vehicles away."
Her house is so close to the Wickham's split-level home at 9 Riverview Lane, Haines' yellow siding had the appearance Friday of melted butter.
The voice she heard screaming, she said, was that of Jodd Wickham, identified as the 18-year-old son of the Wickhams, who survived the fire.
Bettendorf Fire Chief Steve Knorrek said police arriving at the scene had to restrain the teen to keep him from going back into the house. His parents and young niece attempted to escape the upstairs of the home, the chief said, and a neighbor said Jodd Wickham's bedroom was in the basement.
"I've never experienced anything like this," Haines said. "It's very sad. My 11-year-old understands what's going on, unfortunately.
"Every time I look out the window now, I see what's left. You kind of want to forget, but it's right there. I wanted to put boards up where my fence is down, but the insurance company said I shouldn't do anything right now.
"I sure hope the 18-year-old is OK."
She said it looked to her like the fire was coming from the rear of the home, which is the location of the family's wood-burning fireplace.
“As of right now, there is no suspicion of arson,” Knorrek said. “Our investigators believe it was an accident, but the State Fire Marshal will have their final say on that.
“The State Fire Marshal investigates all fatal fires.”
Knorrek said 21 firefighters were dispatched to the home at 5:40 a.m. and arrived six minutes later. A three-man crew from Davenport provided assistance and the Rock Island Arsenal responded with a five-man crew. All told, 32 personnel were on scene, as well as five ambulance crews.
