CLEVELAND, Ill. — An officer of RiverStone Group, owner of the Cleveland Quarry, confirmed Thursday that there was a fatality at the facility overnight.
Brian Dockery, vice president of governmental and community relations, said there was a trespassing incident at the quarry about 1:30 a.m. Thursday involving six subjects, and one person died.
“None were our employees,” he said.
The deceased was Alex Williams, 19, of Geneseo, according to Henry County Coroner Melissa Watkins who pronounced Williams dead at the scene.
He said the Colona fire department was called to the scene, where the pit is more than 150 feet deep. He said he didn't know what area was involved, however. The Henry County Sheriff's Department is investigating and until that investigation is complete, he said he wouldn't be able to give details.
“I'm not aware of them myself at this time,” he said.
RiverStone owns multiple quarries in three states, according to Dockery. He said he's been with the firm 38 years and didn't remember any fatalities.
“Quarries are just not a place for a person to go that's not aware of the settings, the area,” he said.