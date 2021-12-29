Sylvan Island celebrates 150 years since shift from peninsula to island

In the 1860s, Sylvan Island was a natural peninsula. Land cutting through the Mississippi River connected it to Moline, and it was undisturbed, until more power was needed for the community to grow.
Today marks the 150th anniversary of the Moline Water Power Company receiving power from a new dam, which Sylvan Island became an island to create.
"It is worth celebrating because that island has had an important role in our Quad-Cities history," said retired Augustana College geography professor Norm Moline.
Moline had grown enough by the mid-1860s to need a larger power source in order to facilitate the growing agriculture industry, among others. In 1867 the Moline Water Power Company and federal government came to an agreement to build a power plant on the shore of the Mississippi River, using a dam to generate energy.
The problem at the time with building a dam between the peninsula and Moline was that the water going through the dam had nowhere to go. Since they were already connected by a strip of land, the water couldn't flow back into the Mississippi River.
It was decided that the power company and government would cut a tail race, or an outflow channel, to direct water away from the dam and get it back to the main river channel flowing between Arsenal Island and Illinois. This meant severing the land that connected Moline to the peninsula and turning it into an island.
Construction was conducted on the 2,100-foot long tail race from 1869 to 1871, and on Dec. 30, 1871, water power was sent to the plant for the first time.
A power plant and dam connected to Sylvan Island and Arsenal Island and powering Rock Island Arsenal was built a few years later.
Despite being traditionally thought of as a backwater compared to the full Mississippi River, Moline said this secondary channel flowing around Sylvan Island made it possible to build power plants and dams without having to make changes to the main channel, making it an essential part of development in the Quad-Cities.
After the power plants came industry. A steel mill and limestone quarry both opened on the island, with an ice business taking advantage of the freezing Mississippi River during the winter. The steel mill, opened by Sylvan Steel Company in 1894 and taken over by Republic Iron and Steel Company in 1900, operated for over 50 years.
Companies also popped up along the riverbank of Moline and Rock Island, drawn by the power plant, Moline said.
"The tail race was a key factor in the industrial growth of Moline," Moline said.
Nature has reclaimed the island multiple times throughout its history. After Republic Iron and Steel Company closed the factory in the mid 1950s, it was left to the elements. Vegetation grew up, around and through the ruins, which are still there today.
After the factory closed the island was mostly neglected, and in 1966 the city of Moline bought it.
Moline and other volunteers organized clean-ups of the island through the '70s and '80s, trying to fight against accumulating litter and other refuse. In 1971, Moline and his students wrote a report on the island and recommended it become a combination nature, history and fishing park.
In the '90s the Sylvan Island Dreamers organization was created to help turn that idea into a reality. They secured funding and transformed the neglected island into a recreational haven while leaving the remaining aspects of its history.
When most access to the island was blocked from 2013 to 2018 due to the island bridge becoming unsafe for traffic, trails and open areas were slowly lost to plant growth, despite some volunteers' best efforts. A new group of Sylvan Island Dreamers came together to help bring an easy path to the island back.
Moline secured funding to build a new span, which opened in late 2018.
Now the island serves as a recreational spot for people looking to get off the beaten path. The new bridge invites people onto its trails to run, walk and ride for fun or competition, and to visit ruins of history.
But, if one were to look down into the water across from the power plant, they'd see the same tail race that has done its job for 150 years, steady as the Mississippi itself.
"That's why it's such a unique place," Moline said, "for anywhere to have a park sort of built around and celebrating both nature and history, on an island in the Missisippi."