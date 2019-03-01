Zach Wahls, a newly seated Iowa state senator, an activist on behalf of LGBTQ equality and an author, will be the keynote speaker on Saturday, April 13, at a symposium in Davenport titled Responding to the Many Face of Hate.
The event at Scott Community College Urban Campus, 101 W. 3rd St., will be 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
It is sponsored by One Human Family-Quad Cities and will include panel discussions on how best to respond when confronting incidents of hate based on race, LGBTQ/gender, or faith and immigration in our community.
Each panel will last about 45 minutes; lunch will be provided by Fresh Deli.
The day will end with Wahls, who gained national attention in 2011 when his testimony before the Iowa House Judiciary Committee about growing up with gay parents went viral and became YouTube’s most-watched political video of the year.
He is an advocate for LGBTQ rights and co-founder and executive director of Scouts for Equality, the national organization which led the campaign to successfully end the Boy Scouts of America’s decades-old ban on gay people. He has spoken at events all over the country, including a primetime speech at the 2012 Democratic National Convention supporting President Obama.
Wahls also is the author of the bestselling book "My Two Moms: Lessons of Love, Strength, and What Makes a Family." Recently, he and his sister created The Woman Cards, a deck of playing cards featuring 15 original, hand-drawn portraits of American women who changed the world.
The cost of the event is $15 at the door ($10 in advance) and $5 for students.
For more information, email richdhendricks@msn.com