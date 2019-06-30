Quad-City residents will wake up to sweeping storm damage across the region after a high-powered rainstorm struck suddenly Sunday evening.
Police and fire crews responded to reports of downed trees and power lines, flash flooding and at least one structure fire in Walcott. Multiple people reported trees fallen on parked cars.
According to emergency radio dispatches, some boaters were caught off guard and sent distress signals. At least one water rescue was underway at 7 p.m.
Winds in some areas approached 70 mph, with sheets of rain. Storm debris — blown-off gutters, tree limbs, lawn furniture — was strewn across streets.
The National Weather Service in Davenport issued a hazardous-weather outlook at 4:35 p.m. that said to expect strong thunderstorms, on top of stifling heat and humidity.
A massive storm system to the region's north tracked farther south, however, pounding the area with heavy rain and strong wind.
This story will be updated:
7:30 p.m.: Some 15,403 in the Quad-Cities are without power, according to the MidAmerican Energy Outage Watch — 6,710 people in the Illinois Quad-Cities, and 8,693 on the Iowa side.
According to emergency radio dispatches, a section of Barstow Road was closed because of a power pole in the road.
7:55 p.m.: Beginning just after 7 p.m., Davenport Fire Departments responded to about three dozen calls in an hour, District Fire Chief Mike Ryan said. The calls have been for “flash flooding in some low-lying areas, power lines down, trees down, limbs down — those type of calls,” he said. “At this point, we don't have any injuries.”
Ryan wants Quad-Citians to stay indoors where it is safe. “If there's no reason to go outside, please don't. If there's power lines, stay away, and if there's standing water, don't drive in it.”