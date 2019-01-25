Quad-Cities fire departments recommend taking a little time to shovel snow away from neighborhood fire hydrants to save firefighters time if they should have to fight a fire nearby.
Snow has blanketed the area, and as communities dig out from under it, fire hydrants might be forgotten as the snow falls accumulate, or even be covered over by the blowers and the plows.
Clearing them off isn't required, Coal Valley Fire Chief Dave Dunham said.
"But it would be nice," he said.
Difficult access to a hydrant increases risk to property and life when there is a fire, he and other fire officials said Friday.
"If we have to dig those out, it takes time," Greg Marty, Rock Island's fire marshal, said.
Marty said a standard municipal fire engine can carry about 500 gallons of water, but can use that reservoir up in a few minutes.
Lt. Jim Schaumburg, of the Moline Fire Department, said he has seen several snowbound hydrants while driving around. He said shoveling them out is always recommended.
"Help us by cleaning out the hydrants," he said.
There is not much risk of the hydrant's water supply freezing because a hydrant taps in several feet under the ground -- below the frost line -- and they are designed to drain to keep ice from forming, Derrick Anderson, an East Moline Fire Department battalion chief said.
Rock Island's fire department recommends clearing away snow in a radius of three feet around a hydrant and has been saying so in media reports, Marty said.
Rock Island had two fires recently, one Thursday and the other Friday morning.
Marty said firefighters had to dig out hydrants while fighting the Friday morning fire. They had to dig out two hydrants before they could hook up. One of those hydrants malfunctioned-- the cause was not yet known Friday afternoon.
Firefighters fighting that blaze were also challenged by roadways narrowed because parked vehicles were farther into the roadway because of snow, he said. They could not get the large fire vehicles close until vehicles got moved, so they had to run their hoses in from farther out during early stages of the effort.
When asked fire officials also recommended that motorists try to keep their vehicles parked off the streets during significant snow, though they said they knew that was not always possible.
During the Thursday night fire, Marty said the crew benefited from someone paying attention to the news. When they got to that fire, they found someone had dug it out exactly as recommended.
"That was pretty cool," he said.