Take time to take care of your mental health

Coping with stress, anxiety, depression or other mental health struggles can be challenging, and for some, it can be even tougher as the holidays wind down. When stress reaches its peak, it’s time to take a step back and remind yourself that it is possible to manage and take control of your mental health.

As the only certified community behavioral health clinic in the Iowa and Illinois Quad-Cities and Muscatine region, UnityPoint Health-Robert Young Center is here if you need help and support navigating difficult times.

Understanding post-holiday stress

The transition from the end of the holiday season isn’t always easy. For some, the holidays can bring with them complex family dynamics that can trigger painful emotions. Once the holidays come to an end, people begin processing those emotions and may realize they need help navigating their feelings.

Several other factors can also contribute to someone’s heightened experience of stress, anxiety or depression as the holidays come to a close including:

• Grieving the loss of a loved one around the holidays.

• Dwelling on unpleasant memories of past holidays.

• Feelings of social isolation and loneliness.

Resolve to better manage your mental health

It can be easy to feel overwhelmed when taking the first step on your mental health journey, but seeking help is a great start to helping you build a healthier life. It’s important to remember that working on your mental health is an ongoing process and takes time. Here are some other things you can do to take care of yourself and your mental health:

• Acknowledge your feelings.

• Take time for yourself.

• Create healthy boundaries.

• Seek support from family or friends.

• Ask for help.

• Set realistic goals and stay consistent.

• Participate in hobbies or enjoyable activities.

• Practice self-compassion.

Mental health resources and support

If you or a loved one is having a tough time with ongoing feelings of stress, anxiety, grief or depression, it could be time to consider seeking professional support.

At UnityPoint Health-Robert Young Center, our skilled team of behavioral health professionals listens to your concerns and creates a personalized care plan tailored to your needs. Our team specializes in mental health, substance abuse and crisis services for children, adolescents and adults.

To schedule an appointment during Robert Young Center outpatient hours, please call 309-779-3000, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you believe you are experiencing a mental health crisis, you should call 911, go to the nearest emergency department or call our 24/7 crisis intervention line at 309-779-2999 to speak with a clinician. You can also reach out for help using the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling or texting 988.

For more information about Robert Young Center services please visit https://www.unitypoint.org/quadcities/robert-young-center-home.aspx.