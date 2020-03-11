You are the owner of this article.
Take your pick this weekend from dozens of Quad-Cities St. Patrick's Day celebrations
St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, and there are loads of ways to celebrate this weekend throughout the Quad-Cities. They range from Grand Parade XXXV and the Center for Active Seniors’ St. Patrick’s Day Race to gatherings and specials at many local venues.

As of Wednesday morning, these events still were scheduled to go on as planned. However, because of the spread of the COVID-19 disease, the St. Patrick Society, Quad Cities, U.S.A., sponsor of the parade and related events, encourages people who are sick to stay home, cover coughs, and regularly wash their hands.

Here is just a sampling of the fun going on this weekend:

• Gathering of the Clan Luncheon: 11 a.m-1:30 p.m. Friday at the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. It will feature introduction of the St. Patrick Society's Irish Mother of the Year, the Grand Parade grand marshal, scholarship award recipients and more. Cost is $25 at the door.

• Grand Parade Day Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Mary’s Church, 2208 4th Ave., Rock Island.

• The St. Patrick Society's Grand Parade XXXV: 11:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. Saturday. It will begin at the corner of 4th Avenue and 23rd Street, Rock Island; head west through downtown Rock Island; cross the Stanley Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge; and end at the RiverCenter in Davenport. An accessible parade-viewing area will be available at the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. For more information, go to stpatsqc.com/GrandParade.html.

The Iowa-bound lanes of the Stanley Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge will be closed from 11 a.m. to about 1:30 p.m. Saturday for the parade. Traffic across the river will alternate in the Illinois-bound lanes with a police escort.

• Post Parade Bash, hosted by the St. Patrick Society: 1-4:30 p.m. Saturday at the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. It will feature presentation of parade trophies, food, drinks, a 50/50 raffle, Irish music and dancers, and more. To enter, you must be a member of the St. Patrick Society membership, but admission is free for children ages 16 and younger who are accompanied by a paying adult. You can buy a membership for $15 at the door, and you do not need to be Irish to join.

• CASI (Center for Active Seniors) St. Patrick’s Day Race: Races will start and finish Saturday at the Figge Art Museum Plaza, 225 2nd St., Davenport. They will include the 9 a.m. Tot Trot ($17, $10 for each additional child under age 7, through March 13; $20 race day); 9:30 a.m. Family Fun Run ($17 through March 13; $20 race day); 10 a.m. 5K ($35 through March 13; $40 race day); and a $30 “ghost runner” donation. The after party will start at 11 a.m. Saturday at River Music Experience, 129 Main St., Davenport. For more information, call 563-386-7477, go to casiseniors.org/race.php, or email smeier@casiseniors.org.

