Take your pick this weekend from dozens of Quad-Cities St. Patrick's Day celebrations

St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, and there are loads of ways to celebrate this weekend throughout the Quad-Cities. They range from Grand Parade XXXV and the Center for Active Seniors’ St. Patrick’s Day Race to gatherings and specials at many local venues.

As of Wednesday morning, these events still were scheduled to go on as planned. However, because of the spread of the COVID-19 disease, the St. Patrick Society, Quad Cities, U.S.A., sponsor of the parade and related events, encourages people who are sick to stay home, cover coughs, and regularly wash their hands.

Here is just a sampling of the fun going on this weekend:

• Gathering of the Clan Luncheon: 11 a.m-1:30 p.m. Friday at the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. It will feature introduction of the St. Patrick Society's Irish Mother of the Year, the Grand Parade grand marshal, scholarship award recipients and more. Cost is $25 at the door.

• Grand Parade Day Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Mary’s Church, 2208 4th Ave., Rock Island.