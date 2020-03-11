Take your pick this weekend from dozens of Quad-Cities St. Patrick's Day celebrations

St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, and there are loads of ways to celebrate this weekend throughout the Quad-Cities. They range from Grand Parade XXXV and the Center for Active Seniors’ St. Patrick’s Day Race to gatherings and specials at many local venues.
As of Wednesday morning, these events still were scheduled to go on as planned. However, because of the spread of the COVID-19 disease, the St. Patrick Society, Quad Cities, U.S.A., sponsor of the parade and related events, encourages people who are sick to stay home, cover coughs, and regularly wash their hands.
Here is just a sampling of the fun going on this weekend:
• Gathering of the Clan Luncheon: 11 a.m-1:30 p.m. Friday at the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. It will feature introduction of the St. Patrick Society's Irish Mother of the Year, the Grand Parade grand marshal, scholarship award recipients and more. Cost is $25 at the door.
• Grand Parade Day Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Mary’s Church, 2208 4th Ave., Rock Island.
• The St. Patrick Society's Grand Parade XXXV: 11:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. Saturday. It will begin at the corner of 4th Avenue and 23rd Street, Rock Island; head west through downtown Rock Island; cross the Stanley Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge; and end at the RiverCenter in Davenport. An accessible parade-viewing area will be available at the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. For more information, go to stpatsqc.com/GrandParade.html.
The Iowa-bound lanes of the Stanley Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge will be closed from 11 a.m. to about 1:30 p.m. Saturday for the parade. Traffic across the river will alternate in the Illinois-bound lanes with a police escort.
• Post Parade Bash, hosted by the St. Patrick Society: 1-4:30 p.m. Saturday at the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. It will feature presentation of parade trophies, food, drinks, a 50/50 raffle, Irish music and dancers, and more. To enter, you must be a member of the St. Patrick Society membership, but admission is free for children ages 16 and younger who are accompanied by a paying adult. You can buy a membership for $15 at the door, and you do not need to be Irish to join.
• CASI (Center for Active Seniors) St. Patrick’s Day Race: Races will start and finish Saturday at the Figge Art Museum Plaza, 225 2nd St., Davenport. They will include the 9 a.m. Tot Trot ($17, $10 for each additional child under age 7, through March 13; $20 race day); 9:30 a.m. Family Fun Run ($17 through March 13; $20 race day); 10 a.m. 5K ($35 through March 13; $40 race day); and a $30 “ghost runner” donation. The after party will start at 11 a.m. Saturday at River Music Experience, 129 Main St., Davenport. For more information, call 563-386-7477, go to casiseniors.org/race.php, or email smeier@casiseniors.org.
Other festivities
- St. Patrick’s Day Bash: 5:30 p.m. Friday to 12:45 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday, Mississippi Valley Fair Center, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. Live music, corned beef and cabbage, “flying leprechauns” (skydivers) at 3 p.m. Saturday, and more. Free. facebook.com/mvfair.
- St. Patrick’s Sham-Rockin’ Bash: Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Brandon's Pub & Grille, 3008 7th Ave., Rock Island. Live music, food and drink specials, outdoor heated tent. 309-283-7628, brandonspub.com.
- The Ridge Inaugural St. Patrick's Day Party: 8 a.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday, The Ridge, 4750 Utica Ridge Road, Davenport. Race pre-party, Irish cocktails, live music and more. facebook.com/theridgeqc.
- Public House fifth annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration: Starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, Public House, 5260 Northwest Blvd., Davenport. Pre-race party, Reuben pizzas, Irish bloody Marys, and more. 563-594-6055, publichousedavenport@gmail.com, facebook.com/publichousedavenport.
- Armored Gardens’ St. Patrick’s Day Patio Party: 10 a.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday, Armored Gardens, 315 Pershing Ave., Davenport. Bounce house and magician for kids during the day, and entertainment for adults at night. 563-345-1000, armoredgardens.com, facebook.com/armoredgardens.
- Drunk Brunch: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Baked Beer & Bread Co., 1113 Mound St., Davenport. Irish food, drink specials, and a DIY doughnut station. 563-232-1251, bakedbeerandbreadco.com.
- Shamrock Shakedown: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, The Tangled Wood, 3636 Tanglewood Road, Bettendorf. Food and drink specials, Irish dancers 2:45-3 p.m., live music 3-9 p.m. 563-949-1000, thetangledwood.com, facebook.com/thetangledwoodqc.
- St. Patty's Day at Cru: Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Cru, 221 Brady St., Davenport. Irish-made beer, whiskey and inspired cocktails. 563-888-1197, facebook.com/cru221.
- Eighth annual Shamrockin’ Paddy O’Pardy: Starting at noon Saturday, Kavanaugh’s Hilltop Bar & Grill, 1228 30th St., Rock Island. Live music, heated tent, corned beef and cabbage, burgers, brats, and more. Free. For ages 21 and older. 309-786-9055, kavanaughshilltop.com, facebook.com/KavanaughsHilltopBarGrill.
- St. Patrick's Day@Bootleg Hill Honey Meads: Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, 321 E. 2nd St., Suite 200, Davenport. Green Leprechaun Blood Mead, live music after the parade and at 7 p.m. 563-345-4400, bootleghill.com, facebook.com/bootleghillmeads.
- Saint Patrick's Party: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, City Limits Saloon and Grill, 4514 9th St., Rock Island. Live music 1-4 p.m., corned beef and cabbage, and drink specials. 309-786-4889, citylimitsrockisland.com, facebook.com/citylimitsrockisland.
- St. Patrick’s Day Party for Jordan Catholic School friends and family: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, The Stern Center, 1713 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Parade viewing upstairs followed by food at 11 a.m. and live music. RSVP by Friday. Tickets are $10 for adults 21 and older, $5 for students who do not attend Jordan, free for Jordan students. Food included in ticket price. bit.ly/38HVsWB, jsmithers@jordanschool.com
- Fifth annual St. Patrick’s Day Parking Lot Parade Party: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Stecker Graphics, 2215 4th Ave., Rock Island. View the parade with beer and food from Nally’s Kitchen. 309-283-7623, facebook.com/SteckerGraphics.
- Celtic Evening: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Celtic- and Renaissance-period music with songs from Scotland, Ireland, Wales and more. 309-558-0909, facebook.com/CoolBeanzRockIsland.
- Billy Bob’s QC St. Patrick’s Day Party with Molly Durnin: 1 p.m. Saturday, 1722 2nd Ave., Rock Island. Live music and more. 309-749-5411, facebook.com/BillyBobsQC.
- St. Paddy’s Bash: Starting 9 a.m. Saturday, The Black Sheep, 1730 2nd Ave., Rock Island. Drinks, food, music and games. 309-558-0168, facebook.com/TheBlackSheepQC.
- St. Patrick's Day Skate: 5:30-6:45 p.m. Saturday for kids in third grade and younger, 7-9 p.m. for all ages, Geneseo Community Center, 541 E. North St., Geneseo. $4 skate rental; limited skates and sizes.