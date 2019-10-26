North Scott soccer player Cidney Hoerner and teammates react after jumping into the water during the Davenport Polar Plunge at Scott County Park’s Whispering Pines Shelter on Saturday in Eldridge. The event is held to raise funds for the Special Olympic athletes.
North Scott soccer player Cidney Hoerner and teammates react after jumping into the water during the Davenport Polar Plunge at Scott County Park’s Whispering Pines Shelter on Saturday in Eldridge. The event is held to raise funds for the Special Olympic athletes.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Brian Kone of Coralville reacts after going under the water during the Davenport Polar Plunge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Iowa State troopers get into the water during the Davenport Polar Plunge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Cole Michaelsen, 4, of DeWitt, cheers on plungers during the Davenport Polar Plunge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
North Scott football player Quentin Allison jumps out of the water.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
North Scott soccer player Paige Westland comes up from under the water during the Davenport Polar Plunge at Scott County Park’s Whispering Pines Shelter.