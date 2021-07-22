Talbot (Centennial) Bridge inspections begin Monday

The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that inspection of the Talbot (Centennial) Bridge carrying U.S. 67 across the Mississippi River from Rock Island to Davenport will begin Monday, July 26.

The work will require daily lane closures through Friday, Aug. 6.

Work will begin on the northbound side of the bridge and the outer lane will be closed from Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30.

Work will later shift to the southbound side of the bridge on Monday, Aug. 2, and the outer lane will be closed through Friday, Aug. 6. The lane closures will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic.

The use of alternate routes should be considered.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Quad-City Times​

