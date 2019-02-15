A presentation on climate change and how it affects your garden will be from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at the Davenport Public Library-Fairmount Street Branch.
Presenter Ray Wolf of the National Weather Service, Davenport, will use historical records to show past precipitation trends and put in perspective future expectations due to a changing climate. He will discuss this in the context of water management.
As science and operations officer at the weather service, Wolf is responsible for managing operations, staff training, and local research.
Wolf received a master's in agricultural climatology in 1985 from Iowa State University.
The presentation is a forum of Partners of Scott County Watersheds.
Please RSVP to info@partnersofscottcountywatersheds.org.