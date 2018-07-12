A review of 15 years worth of water quality sampling in Scott County streams through the "snapshot" program will be given at noon Tuesday, July 17, at the Eastern Avenue Library, 6000 Eastern Ave, Davenport.
Steve Gustafson also will give an update on the new "snapshot" model. His talk is the monthly forum of the Partners of Scott County Watersheds.
Gustafson is an environmental geologist with 20 years of experience in the private and public sectors. He is vice-chair of Partners of Scott County Watersheds, as well on the boards of Nahant Marsh, the Iowa Groundwater Association, the Bettendorf Natural Resources Committee, the Xstream Water Sampling Team, and the Bi-State Conservation Action Network.
Lunch is available for a $5 donation; please RSVP to Jan McClurg at jan.mcclurg@ia.nacdnet.net.